Eisenmenger Syndrome Treatment Market Global Industry Analysis, size, share, Trends and Forecast

The triad of congenital systemic-to-pulmonary communication, cyanosis, and pulmonary arterial disease is called Eisenmenger syndrome. Eisenmenger syndrome is caused due to a birth defect. The disease is characterized by high blood pressure and abnormal blood flow through the heart. The specific symptoms of Eisenmenger syndrome vary greatly from person to person. The most notable symptom is called cyanosis, which is the bluish discoloration of the skin and mucous membranes. Eisenmenger syndrome is caused by a defect in the structure of the heart, more specifically a ventricular septal defect (VSD) or other shunt. Eisenmenger syndrome belongs to a group of conditions called pulmonary arterial hypertension-PAH.

Key Drivers of Global Eisenmenger Syndrome Treatment Market

Rise in Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases

17.6 million people died of cardiovascular conditions, worldwide, in 2016, as compared to 17.9 million in 2015

Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are disorders of the heart and the blood vessels. They include coronary heart disease, cerebrovascular disease, and rheumatic heart disease.

Cardiovascular diseases is the leading cause of mortality in the U.S., followed closely by cancer and chronic respiratory diseases

According to the report, about 48% of the adult population in the U.S. is living with a form of cardiovascular disease

Rise in Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

Chronic diseases (e.g., cardiovascular diseases, mental health disorders, diabetes, and cancer) and injuries are the leading causes of death and disability.

According to U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, 6 in 10 adults in the U.S. and 4 in 10 adults in the U.S. have two or more chronic diseases, respectively

Various cost-effective prevention strategies are available; however, implementation is generally low, especially among people who are poor and those living in rural areas

North America to Account for Major Share of Global Eisenmenger Syndrome Treatment Market

North America is projected to account for a major share of the global Eisenmenger syndrome treatment market during the forecast period. The market in the region is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace in the next few years due to an increase in research & development and technologically advanced products being introduced in market. Europe is expected to be the second-largest market during the forecast period owing to the advanced facilities provided by the hospital infrastructure in the region.

The Eisenmenger syndrome treatment market in Asia Pacific is likely to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period owing to rising awareness and acceptance of new techniques and increasing adoption

Key Players Operating in Global Eisenmenger Syndrome Treatment Market

The global Eisenmenger syndrome treatment market is highly consolidated owing to the presence of several key players. Leading players operating in the global Eisenmenger syndrome treatment market include:

Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Pfizer, Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

AstraZeneca plc.

Novartis AG

Merck & Co., Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Mylan N.V.

Bayer AG

