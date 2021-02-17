Egg Market 2021 Business Scenario with Global Demand in Beverages Industry- Cal-Maine Foods, Inc., Protena Animal S.A. DE C.V., Rose Acre Farms

Egg Global Market Report 2019

The eggs market consists of the sale of raw eggs by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce raw eggs, including poultry farms and other entities which breed, and/or hatch and/or raise hens and other birds. Market size in this market is valued at farm gate prices. The egg market includes eggs from hens, ducks, geese, quails and other birds. This market excludes sales of bird meat and processed eggs. This market also excludes the proceeds from the captive (internal) consumption of the eggs for further processing.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global egg market, accounting for 56% of the market in 2018. South America was the second largest region accounting for 13% of the global egg market. Africa was the smallest region in the global egg market.

Top Leading Companies mentioned are

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc., Protena Animal S.A. DE C.V., Rose Acre Farms, Inc., Charoen Pokphand Group, ISE Foods Inc.

Entities in the egg farming industry are using innovative technologies such as HyperEye to optimize the production of eggs. HyperEye technology identifies the gender of eggs before incubation. This technology saves hatcheries the cost of incubating eggs that will never hatch or be used in the egg farming industry, reduces waste and improves animal welfare. Many companies in Canada are adopting this technology with the help of funds from the government and the Canadian Agricultural Adaptation Program.

This report provides a detailed analysis of the Egg market with description of market sizing and growth, segmentation of market by products & services and major markets, top market players etc.

This independent 300 pages report guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. With over figures examining the Egg market, the report gives you a visual, one-stop breakdown of the leading products, submarket and market leader's market revenue forecasts as well as analysis to 2022.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with Sales, revenue, Market Share (%) and Growth Rate (%) of Egg in these regions, from 2014 to 2022(forecast), covering Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Furthermore, the report provides a detailed analysis of the global Egg market with analysis of market size by value and volume. Along with this, an analysis of penetration rate and the average revenue generated per user (ARPU) in the market has also been done. The report also includes a detailed analysis of the global Egg market by countries, comprising of its market by value, volume, and ARPU and penetration rate.

The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2019 and forecasts until 2022

