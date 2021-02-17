Business

Eco-Friendly Straws Market to Reflect Impressive Growth Rate During 2020-2030

Photo of fmi fmiFebruary 17, 2021
A recent market report published by FMI on the eco-friendly straws market provides global industry analysis for 2015-2019 & forecast for 2020-2030. The report offers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting thorough research on the historical, as well as current growth parameters of the Eco-friendly Straws Market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

Market Taxonomy

The global eco-friendly straws market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present complete market intelligence to readers.

By Material

  • Paper
    • Virgin Kraft Paper
    • Recycled Paper
  • Pasta
  • Glass
  • Bamboo
  • PLA
  • Metal

By Product Type

  • Straight Straw
    • Printed
    • Non-Printed
  • Flexible Straw
    • Printed
  • Non-Printed

By Width/Diameter

  • < 7mm
  • 7 – 10 mm
  • 10 – 15 mm
  • > 15 mm

By Distribution Channel

  • Manufacturers (Direct Sales)
  • Distributors
  • Retailers
    • Hypermarkets
    • Supermarkets
    • Convenience Stores
    • Specialty Stores
    • Discount Stores & Warehouse/Wholesale Clubs
  • E-retail

By End Use

  • Food Service
    • Hotels & Restaurants
    • Bars & Lounges
    • Cafes & Fast Food Outlets
    • Cinemas
    • Airline & Railway Catering
  • Institutional
    • Educational
    • Healthcare
    • Corporate
  • Household

By Region

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • South Asia
  • East Asia
  • Middle East and Africa
  • Oceania

Report Chapters

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report begins with the executive summary of the eco-friendly straws market, which includes a summary of the key findings and statistics of the market. It also includes dominant segments in the global eco-friendly straws market, along with key facts about eco-friendly straws market. It also includes graphical representation of the segments according to market size and growth rate.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Readers can find detailed taxonomy and definition of the eco-friendly straws market in this chapter, which will help them understand the basic information about eco-friendly straws market present in the market. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help readers to understand the scope of the eco-friendly straws market report.

Chapter 03 – Key Trends

It includes a comprehensive analysis of key trends such as product innovation and technological advancements that are impacting the global market.

Chapter 04 – Key Success Factors

This chapter highlights various factor associated with enhancing the market growth.

Chapter 05 – Global Eco-friendly Straws Market Demand Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030

This section explains the global market volume (units) analysis and forecast for the eco-friendly straws market between the forecast period of 2020-2030. It includes the detailed analysis of the historical eco-friendly straws market, along with Y-o-Y growth opportunity for the forecast period (2020-2030).

Chapter 06 – Global Eco-friendly Straws Market – Pricing Analysis

This section highlights the average pricing analysis of eco-friendly straws market in different regions across the globe. The weighted average pricing at the manufacturer-level is analyzed in this section.

Chapter 07 – Global Eco-friendly Straws Market Demand (Value in US$ Mn) Analysis 2015–2019 and Forecast, 2020–2030

This section explains the global market value analysis and forecast for the eco-friendly straws market between the forecast period of 2020-2030. It includes the detailed analysis of the historical eco-friendly straws market, along with Y-o-Y growth opportunity for the forecast period (2020-2030) and opportunity analysis for the future.

Chapter 08 – Market Background

This chapter explains the key forecast factors that are expected to influence the growth of eco-friendly straws market over the forecast period. This chapter also highlights the key market dynamics of the eco-friendly straws market, which include the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends. This section also includes value chain analysis. Further, this section includes a comprehensive study of impact of COVID-19 on the global eco-friendly straws market.

Chapter 09 – COVID-19 Impact

This chapter provides impact of COVID-19 on the global Eco-friendly straws market. This includes conservative, most likely, and optimistic scenario of the global market for year 2019-2020.

Chapter 10 – Global Eco-friendly Straws Market Analysis 2015–2019 and Forecast 2020–2030, By Material

Based on material, the eco-friendly straws market is segmented into paper, pasta, glass, bamboo, PLA and metal. In this chapter, readers can find information about key attractive segments during the forecast period.

Chapter 11 – Global Eco-friendly Straws Market Analysis 2015–2019 and Forecast 2020–2030, By Product Type

Based on product type, the eco-friendly straws market is segmented as straight straw and flexible straw. In this chapter, readers can find information about key segments during the forecast period.

Chapter 12 – Global Eco-friendly Straws Market Analysis 2015–2019 and Forecast 2020–2030, By Width/Diameter

Based on width/diameter, the eco-friendly straws market is segmented as < 7mm, 7 – 10 mm, 10 – 15 mm and > 15 mm. In this chapter, readers can find information about key segments during the forecast period.

Chapter 13 – Global Eco-friendly Straws Market Analysis 2015–2019 and Forecast 2020–2030, By Distribution Channel

Based on distribution channel, the eco-friendly straws market is segmented as manufacturers, distributors, retailers and e-retail. In this chapter, readers can find information about key segments during the forecast period.

So On…

