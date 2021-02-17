Eco-Friendly Straws Market to Reflect Impressive Growth Rate During 2020-2030

A recent market report published by FMI on the eco-friendly straws market provides global industry analysis for 2015-2019 & forecast for 2020-2030. The report offers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting thorough research on the historical, as well as current growth parameters of the Eco-friendly Straws Market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

Market Taxonomy

The global eco-friendly straws market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present complete market intelligence to readers.

By Material

Paper Virgin Kraft Paper Recycled Paper

Pasta

Glass

Bamboo

PLA

Metal

By Product Type

Straight Straw Printed Non-Printed

Flexible Straw Printed

Non-Printed

By Width/Diameter

< 7mm

7 – 10 mm

10 – 15 mm

> 15 mm

By Distribution Channel

Manufacturers (Direct Sales)

Distributors

Retailers Hypermarkets Supermarkets Convenience Stores Specialty Stores Discount Stores & Warehouse/Wholesale Clubs

E-retail

By End Use

Food Service Hotels & Restaurants Bars & Lounges Cafes & Fast Food Outlets Cinemas Airline & Railway Catering

Institutional Educational Healthcare Corporate

Household

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Middle East and Africa

Oceania

Report Chapters

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report begins with the executive summary of the eco-friendly straws market, which includes a summary of the key findings and statistics of the market. It also includes dominant segments in the global eco-friendly straws market, along with key facts about eco-friendly straws market. It also includes graphical representation of the segments according to market size and growth rate.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Readers can find detailed taxonomy and definition of the eco-friendly straws market in this chapter, which will help them understand the basic information about eco-friendly straws market present in the market. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help readers to understand the scope of the eco-friendly straws market report.

Chapter 03 – Key Trends

It includes a comprehensive analysis of key trends such as product innovation and technological advancements that are impacting the global market.

Chapter 04 – Key Success Factors

This chapter highlights various factor associated with enhancing the market growth.

Chapter 05 – Global Eco-friendly Straws Market Demand Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030

This section explains the global market volume (units) analysis and forecast for the eco-friendly straws market between the forecast period of 2020-2030. It includes the detailed analysis of the historical eco-friendly straws market, along with Y-o-Y growth opportunity for the forecast period (2020-2030).

Chapter 06 – Global Eco-friendly Straws Market – Pricing Analysis

This section highlights the average pricing analysis of eco-friendly straws market in different regions across the globe. The weighted average pricing at the manufacturer-level is analyzed in this section.

Chapter 07 – Global Eco-friendly Straws Market Demand (Value in US$ Mn) Analysis 2015–2019 and Forecast, 2020–2030

This section explains the global market value analysis and forecast for the eco-friendly straws market between the forecast period of 2020-2030. It includes the detailed analysis of the historical eco-friendly straws market, along with Y-o-Y growth opportunity for the forecast period (2020-2030) and opportunity analysis for the future.

Chapter 08 – Market Background

This chapter explains the key forecast factors that are expected to influence the growth of eco-friendly straws market over the forecast period. This chapter also highlights the key market dynamics of the eco-friendly straws market, which include the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends. This section also includes value chain analysis. Further, this section includes a comprehensive study of impact of COVID-19 on the global eco-friendly straws market.

Chapter 09 – COVID-19 Impact

This chapter provides impact of COVID-19 on the global Eco-friendly straws market. This includes conservative, most likely, and optimistic scenario of the global market for year 2019-2020.

Chapter 10 – Global Eco-friendly Straws Market Analysis 2015–2019 and Forecast 2020–2030, By Material

Based on material, the eco-friendly straws market is segmented into paper, pasta, glass, bamboo, PLA and metal. In this chapter, readers can find information about key attractive segments during the forecast period.

Chapter 11 – Global Eco-friendly Straws Market Analysis 2015–2019 and Forecast 2020–2030, By Product Type

Based on product type, the eco-friendly straws market is segmented as straight straw and flexible straw. In this chapter, readers can find information about key segments during the forecast period.

Chapter 12 – Global Eco-friendly Straws Market Analysis 2015–2019 and Forecast 2020–2030, By Width/Diameter

Based on width/diameter, the eco-friendly straws market is segmented as < 7mm, 7 – 10 mm, 10 – 15 mm and > 15 mm. In this chapter, readers can find information about key segments during the forecast period.

Chapter 13 – Global Eco-friendly Straws Market Analysis 2015–2019 and Forecast 2020–2030, By Distribution Channel

Based on distribution channel, the eco-friendly straws market is segmented as manufacturers, distributors, retailers and e-retail. In this chapter, readers can find information about key segments during the forecast period.

