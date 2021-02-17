Drugs of Abuse Testing :Impact Of Covid-19 On Market Demand And Future Scope With Top Key Players – Quest Diagnostics, Roche Holding AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Siemens AG (Siemens Healthineers).

Drug of Abuse Testing Market Analysis 2019-2029

A recent market study published by Future Market Insights on the drug of abuse testing market includes global industry analysis 2014-2018 & opportunity assessment 2019-2029, and delivers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting a thorough research on the historical as well as current growth parameters of the drug of abuse testing market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

Drug of Abuse Testing Market: Segmentation

The global drug of abuse testing market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader.

Drug Technique Psychostimulants

Narcotic

Cannabinoids

Sedatives

Others Immunoassay

Chromatography

Rapid Testing End User Region Hospitals

Diagnostics Laboratories

Forensic Laboratories

Others North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

APEJ

Japan

Middle East and Africa

Report Chapters

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report initiates with the executive summary of the drug of abuse testing market, which includes a summary of key findings and statistics of the market. It also includes drivers and trends pertaining to the drug of abuse testing market.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Readers can find the definition and a detailed segmentation of the drug of abuse testing market in this chapter, which will help them understand the basic information about the drug of abuse testing market. Along with this, comprehensive information pertaining to drug of abuse testing and their properties are provided in this section. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which helps the reader understand the scope of the drug of abuse testing market report.

Chapter 03 – Market Dynamics

This section gives information about drivers, and restraints of the drug of abuse testing market. This section also includes various opportunities and key trends of the drug of abuse testing market.

Chapter 04 – Market Context

This section gives information about upcoming pipeline products, PEST analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Model, and regulatory scenario of the drug of abuse testing market.

Chapter 05 – Global Drug of Abuse Testing Market Demand Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This section explains the global market value analysis and forecast for the drug of abuse testing market between the forecast periods of 2019-2029. This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the historical drug of abuse testing market, along with an opportunity analysis of the future. Readers can also find the absolute $ opportunity for the current year (2019), and an incremental $ opportunity for the forecast period (2019–2029).

Chapter 06 – Global Drug of Abuse Testing Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029, by Drug Type

Based on drug type, the drug of abuse testing market is segmented into psychostimulants, narcotic, cannabinoids, sedatives and others. In this chapter, readers can find information about the key trends and developments in the drug of abuse testing market and market attractiveness analysis based on the type.

Chapter 07 – Global Drug of Abuse Testing Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029, by Technique

Based on technique, the drug of abuse testing market is segmented into immunoassay, chromatography and rapid testing. In this chapter, readers can understand the market attractive analysis based on technique.

Chapter 08 – Global Drug of Abuse Testing Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029, by End User

This chapter provides details about the drug of abuse testing market based on the end user, and has been classified into hospitals, diagnostics laboratories, forensic laboratories and others. In this chapter, readers can understand the market attractive analysis based on the end user.

Chapter 08 – Global Drug of Abuse Testing Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029, by Region

This chapter explains how the drug of abuse testing market will grow across various geographic regions such as North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Chapter 09 – North America Drug of Abuse Testing Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the North America drug of abuse testing market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find the regional trends, and market growth based on the drug type, technique, end user, and countries in North America.

Chapter 10 – Latin America Drug of Abuse Testing Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter provides the growth scenario of the drug of abuse testing market in Latin American countries such as Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America. Along with this, assessment of the market across target segments has been provided.

Chapter 11 – Western Europe Drug of Abuse Testing Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

Important growth prospects of the drug of abuse testing market based on its end users in several countries such as the U.K., France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Nordics and the Rest of Western Europe are included in this chapter.

Chapter 11 – Eastern Europe Drug of Abuse Testing Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

Important growth prospects of the drug of abuse testing market based on its end users in several countries such as Russia, Poland and the Rest of Eastern Europe are included in this chapter.

Chapter 12 – Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) Drug of Abuse Testing Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

In this chapter, China, India, Australia and New Zealand, ASEAN and Rest of Asia Pacific countries are the prominent countries in the Asia Pacific excluding Japan region that are the prime subjects of assessment to obtain the growth prospects of the APEJ drug of abuse testing market. Readers can find detailed information about the growth parameters of the APEJ drug of abuse testing market during the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Chapter 13 – Japan Drug of Abuse Testing Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This section highlights the growth prospects of the drug of abuse testing market for Japan, during the forecast period of 2019-2029

Chapter 14 – MEA Drug of Abuse Testing Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter provides information about how the drug of abuse testing market will grow in major countries in the MEA region such as GCC Countries, South Africa, and the Rest of MEA, during the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Chapter 15 – Competition Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all the prominent stakeholders in the drug of abuse testing market, along with a detailed information about each company, which includes company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are Quest Diagnostics, Roche Holding AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Siemens AG (Siemens Healthineers), Abbott Laboratories (Alere, Inc.), Shimadzu Corporation, Express Diagnostics International Inc., Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, and Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings.

Chapter 16 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provides a base to the information and statistics included in the drug of abuse testing market report.

Chapter 17 – Research Methodology

This chapter help readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the drug of abuse testing market.

