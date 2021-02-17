Direct Radiography Market Share, Competitive Analysis, Demand and Forecasts 2026

Global “Industrial Direct Radiography Market” 2021 Research report produces information with reference to market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2025. This report also contains the general and comprehensive study of the Industrial Direct Radiography market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is a full-scale quantitative survey of the Industrial Direct Radiography industry and provides data for building strategies to expand the market growth and effectiveness.

The Global Industrial Direct Radiography Market was valued at USD 497 million at a CAGR of 8.3% over the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

Top Leading Companies of Global Industrial Direct Radiography Market are Durr NDT GmbH & Co. KG, Intertek Group Plc, Mistras Group, Inc., TWI Group, Inc., OR Technology, Vidisco Ltd., General Electric Corporation, Applus Services SA, Canon Inc, NOVO DR Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Fujifilm Corporation, Stanley Inspection and others.

The competitive market players are identified along with their size, share, and strategies. The company profiles of these players, which includes their recent major developments, product portfolio, revenue, core competencies, and financials. Additionally, the report presents insights into the mergers & acquisitions, company profiles, financial status, product portfolio, and the SWOT analysis.

Key Market Trends

Healthcare to Witness the Highest Growth

– There are many benefits of direct radiography to the healthcare industry. The physician can view the image on his mobile device and the same can be seen simultaneously by physicians who are kilometers apart.

– The American Dental Association has developed recommendations for dental radiographic examinations in partnership with FDA for strengthening the dentist’s judgment. ADA has also collaborated with more than 80 health care organizations to promote Image Gently, an initiative to child-size radiographic examination of children in medicine and dentistry.

– Three healthcare systems across the United States selected Fujifilm’s Digital Radiography Solutions for enhancing imaging capabilities and patient outcomes in April 2018. This signifies an increasing trend of healthcare facilities towards adoption of digital radiography.

– To remain competitive, players are coming out with offerings and innovations which are changing the market landscape. In April 2019, Samsung’s new image post-processing engine (IPE), S-Vue 3.02, received FDA clearance. The software is a part of the company’s digital radiography (DR) machines GC85A and GM85 which lowers the dose of digital radiography while producing the same image quality.



North America to Dominate the Market

– North America market has the largest market share due to increasing demand from healthcare industry and supporting government regulations.

– Healthcare facilities are increasingly adopting mobile radiographic equipment. For instance, UCHealth Greeley Hospital became the first facility in the US in August 2019 to adopt the Mobilett Elara Max mobile X-ray system from Siemens Healthineers. An year before, at the Opelousas General Health System (OGHS) at Louisiana, Visaris Americas installed fully robotic, Vision C ceiling-suspended digital X-ray suite.

– In 2019 Shimadzu Medical Systems USA received U.S. Food and Drug Administration(FDA) clearance for the FluoroSpeed X1 patient side conventional radiographic fluoroscopy (RF) table system. This indicates growing FDA’s interest towards radiography equipment.

– Innovations are also being witnessed in the region related to healthcare. Towards the end of 2018, Konica Minolta Healthcare launched Dynamic Digital Radiography or X-Ray in Motion which is enabling to bring digital radiography to life by visualizing movement using conventional X-ray.

