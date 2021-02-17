Digital Transaction Management (DTM) Market 2021 Global Insights and Business Scenario – DocuSign Inc., Adobe Inc., ZorroSign Inc., Nintex Group Pty Ltd, Namirial SpA, HelloSign Inc., OneSpan Inc., eOriginal Inc., Kofax Inc., Mitratech Holdings Inc.

The Digital Transaction Management (DTM) Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The Report Analyses post COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The digital transaction management (DTM) market is expected to register a CAGR of over 25% over the forecast period 2021 – 2026. Digital transaction management solutions have emerged as an innovative category of cloud services that are designed to manage document-based transactions digitally.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report + All Related Graphs (Covid-19 Update):

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082592675/digital-transaction-management-dtm-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026/inquiry?Mode=S12

The 117 Pages report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Digital Transaction Management (DTM) Market: DocuSign Inc., Adobe Inc., ZorroSign Inc., Nintex Group Pty Ltd, Namirial SpA, HelloSign Inc., OneSpan Inc., eOriginal Inc., Kofax Inc., Mitratech Holdings Inc., AssureSign LLC, Topaz Systems Inc.

Some of the recent developments in the market are as follows:

– Sept 2020 – OneSpan Inc., the global leader in securing remote banking transactions, entered into a strategic partnership with leading digital identity provider, ForgeRock, to integrate OneSpan technologies into the ForgeRock Identity Platform. This partnership has been undertaken to provide a combined single, open solution to simplify authentication, as well as risk and fraud management.

– Mya 2020 – Ambienta SGR SpA bought Namirial SpA, an Italy-headquartered company offering digital transaction management solutions.Namirial’s co-founders Enrico Giacomelli and Claudio Gabellini will continue to own a 25% stake and 5% stake in the company, respectively.

Market Overview:

– Today, the focus on enhancing and simplifying customer journeys is boosting Digital Transaction Management market’s continued growth. Organizations deploying DTM solution improve the customer journeys overnight, reducing time-to-contract from days to hours. Replacing paper-based documents with electronic ones for contracts internally and externally profoundly speeds up the business.

– Several large and small enterprises adopt DTM services throughout the world. The rapid adoption of cloud-based services and the introduction of more stringent IT security frameworks are also contributing positively to the market’s growth. For instance, According to Right Scale’s annual State of the Cloud Report 2019, 91% of businesses use public cloud, and 72% use a private one. It further mentioned that most enterprises use both options, with 69% of them opting for the hybrid cloud solution.

– Furthermore, the Digital Transaction Management market is witnessing extensive adoption and acceptance of numerous electronic devices across the globe. The convenience of usage and transacting through such devices is pushing the organisation in multiple industries such as BFSI, Healthcare, IT & Telecom towards digitally transforming their operations in line with the dynamic consumer requirements and preferences. All these factors are expected to have a positive impact on the progress of the digital transaction management market across the world.

– In the wake of COVID-19, various economies were put into complete lockdown and thus the digital transactions as a percentage of total transactions increased even though the total number of transactions declined. The industry has witnessed growth under the pandemic.

Increasing Volume of Transactions Boosting the Demand for DTM in BFSI End-user Industry

– DTM solutions help banks and other organizations to replace the traditional printing, scanning, faxing, and overnighting of documents required for opening new accounts and other typical bank transactions with digital processes. These solutions also help banks automate workflows and approvals, delivering significant competitive advantages beyond simply attracting and retaining more customers.

– The banking and financial institutions are now rapidly moving toward digitization to secure more customers and reach more potential consumers. The FinTech era features changes in the Digital Transaction Management market conditions, new regulations, and shifts in consumer demands and behaviors. Today customers demand user-friendly experiences, easy to understand products, transparency, and 24/7 access to products and information.

– There is a strong preference in the BFSI industry for adoption of DTM solutions owing to changing customer requirement. Thus, steady flow in the volume of transactions done through digital platforms such as e-wallets, internet banking, etc. provides transaction service providers with a growth opportunity in the DTM market. For instance, According to the World Payment Report 2018, the global e-wallet market is growing even faster, with transaction volume estimated to a total of 41.8 billion.

North America is Expected to Hold a Major Share

– North America is expected to hold a major share owing to high adoption of the advanced technologies, and increasing trend of investments in cloud-based services boost the growth of the market in the region.

– Moreover, the region has a strong foothold of vendors, which contributes to the growth of the market. Some of them include DocuSign Inc., Adobe Inc., and HelloSign, Inc. (DropBox), among others.

– Additionally, the increasing demand from the BFSI industry owing to its strong preference for digital platforms is fueling the market’s growth positively. A large number of established financial services organizations are located in the region.

– A vendor such as DocuSign provides DTM platform and eSignature solutions to more than 100,000 companies including Citizens Bank, Comercia Bank, Pentagon Federal Credit, and Silicon Valley Bank, as well as credit unions and other financial institutions worldwide, to complete their transactions quickly, affordably, and conveniently. At the same time, they help the companies implementing these solutions to streamline and improve their own operations.

– Multiple other organization have adopted DTM solutions in the region. For instance, through a collaboration with eOriginal, Inc, Equiant, a Scottsdale, Ariz.-based receivables servicing provider, has been selected to offer document custody services for Westgate Resorts, an Orlando-based timeshare resort developer and operator with 28 resorts in seven states. This custodial agreement completes the seamless DTM solution Westgate has implemented in partnership with eOriginal Inc., DocuSign Inc., and Informa Software.

Competitive Landscape

The DTM market is neither consolidated nor fragmented. The presence of well-diversified players characterizes the market. These vendors are consistently providing innovative solutions in line with the advancement in technologies which eventually cater to the increasing needs of customers across various end-user industry verticals. Many Startups such as ZorroSign, ThinkSmart LLC have also entered the market.

Influence Of The Digital Transaction Management (DTM) Market Report:

-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Digital Transaction Management (DTM) market.

– Digital Transaction Management (DTM) market recent innovations and major events.

-A detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Digital Transaction Management (DTM) market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of Digital Transaction Management (DTM) market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of Digital Transaction Management (DTM) market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

-Favourable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Digital Transaction Management (DTM) market.

What Are The Market Factors That Are Explained In The Report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Digital Transaction Management (DTM) Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

The report has 150 tables and figures browse the report description and TOC:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082592675/digital-transaction-management-dtm-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026?Mode=S12

Customization Of The Report:

MarketInsightsReports provides customization of reports as per your need. This report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.

If you have any questions about any of our “Digital Transaction Management (DTM) market report” or would like to schedule a personalized free demo of Digital Transaction Management (DTM) market report, please do not hesitate to contact me at irfan@marketinsightsreports.com.

Best wishes,

Irfan Tamboli

Head of Sales Operations

Market Insights Reports

Tel: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

Email: sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com

About Us: