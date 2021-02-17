Digital Spending in Public Safety Market Outlook: Market Trends, Size, Share, Segmentation, Growth and Competitive Landscape, Trends and Forecast To 2027

Advancements in In-vehicle Technology Create Safer Road Transport Ecosystem

Governments of various developed and developing economies are increasing capabilities for digital spending in public safety. These efforts are seen prominent in creating a safer road transport infrastructure in high growth regions such as Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

The in-vehicle solution sub-segment of the digital spending in public safety market is estimated to reach a value of ~US$ 68 Bn by the end of 2027. Hence, manufacturers are increasing their efficacy in in-vehicle technology, since the segment is projected for aggressive growth during the forecast period.

Companies in the digital spending in public safety market are increasing the availability of anti collision sensor technology, smart topographs, and other automated systems to make sure that vehicles become much safer. Emergence of autonomous vehicles and flying taxis are some of the key drivers contributing to the growth of the digital spending in public safety market. Moreover, integration of cloud computing and digital-first consumer experience offer growth opportunities for digital technology manufacturers.

Cloud Computing Powers Digital Spending in Public Safety

Government organizations are on a transformational journey toward the adoption of digital technologies to improve interactions with citizens. Apart from North America and Europe, companies are tapping into opportunities in South America and Middle East & Africa, owing to the region’s high growth potential in the coming years.

Cloud computing, AI, and machine learning are key techniques used by manufacturers in the digital spending in public safety market to help defense organizations maintain transparency in internal processes. The trend of cloud computing is increasingly winning the trust of individuals, as pupils are notified about how their government is taking steps to manage taxes and other funds.

Defense organizations are aiming at establishing paper-less ecosystems to bolster their credibility credentials. This trend is translating into revenue opportunities for companies in the market for digital spending in public safety. AI and machine learning are helping defense organizations to boost productivity that support public safety and national security.

AI-driven Facial Recognition Software Gain Prominence in Police Service Organizations

High risks in public safety and growing incidences of terrorist attacks on individuals have triggered the need for digital spending in public safety. Adoption of digital technology can help police officers to keep ahead of criminals. However, modernizing police service organizations requires significant amount of time and commitment. The global digital spending in public safety market is largely consolidated with three major players accounting to ~30-50% of the market stake. This poses as a challenge for prominent and emerging players to increase uptake of digital technology in police service stations.

The revenue of in-station solution sub-segment of the digital spending in public safety market is anticipated to reach a value of ~US$ 19 Bn by 2027. However, outdated document organization systems and struggle with information silos pose as a barrier for manufacturers. Hence, companies in the market for digital spending in public safety are encouraging police organizations to adopt AI-driven facial recognition software to identify suspects faster.

Defense Organizations Increase Investments in Connected Technologies Integrated with IoT

Companies in the digital spending in public safety market are eyeing business expansion opportunities in countries of Asia Pacific. This is evident since Finance Minister of Singapore Heng Swee Keat announced investments to support the state’s defense, security, and diplomacy efforts. As such, the defense end user segment of the digital spending in public safety market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ 42 Bn by 2021.

Physical threats to individuals and malicious cyber activities have compelled governments to increase digital spending in public safety. Hence, manufacturers in the digital spending in public safety market are introducing advanced technologies and software systems that create an efficient connected ecosystem for cities. New concept of smart cities and smart nations has catalyzed the adoption IoT to establish connected networks. Digital technologies are increasingly helping defense organizations to improve their efficacy in sophisticated tactics against attackers with ease and greater intensity.

Digital Spending In Public Safety Market: Overview

The global digital spending in public safety market is expected to expand at a CAGR of ~5% between 2019 and 2027 . The market is projected to be driven by increasing number of smart city projects.

between and . The market is projected to be driven by increasing number of smart city projects. Growing trend of IoT and rise in public safety due to increase in criminal activities is expected to boost the digital spending in public safety market in the near future

The digital spending in public safety market is expected to reach ~ US$ 201 Bn by 2027 from ~ US$ 132 Bn in 2019

by from ~ in North America holds a major share of the digital spending in public safety market and is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period, followed by Europe, due to well-established manufacturers

North America remains the leading region in the digital spending in public safety market, with revenues in 2019 estimated at ~ US$ 46.7 Bn

estimated at ~ The digital spending in public safety market in Middle East & Africa and South America is also expected to exhibit high growth during the forecast period, expanding at a CAGR of ~6.2% and 5.7% between 2019-2027

and between Asia Pacific is projected to lead the digital spending in public safety market at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. This is attributable to increasing number of smart city projects across the region, which ultimately boosts the digital spending in public safety market

Digital Spending In Public Safety Market – Definition

The digital spending in public safety market report provides analysis of the market for the period 2017 – 2027 , wherein 2018 is the base year and 2019 to 2027 is the forecast period. Data for 2017 has been included as historical information.

, wherein is the base year and to is the forecast period. Data for has been included as historical information. The study on the digital spending in public safety market would help clients in understanding the adoption analysis of spending on public safety among different end users

Digital spending on public safety is the function of governments, which ensures the protection of citizens and persons in their territory, organizations, and institutions against the threat of terrorist attacks and criminal activities

North America Digital Spending In Public Safety Market to Witness Significant Growth

North America is seen as a growth hub for new technology driven by growing trend of IoT, which can meet the needs of public safety by advanced data collection, time saving techniques related to cloud data transfers, and disaster prevention in the region. Thus, North America is expected to see highest opportunity addition for the digital spending in public safety market globally, with Asia Pacific being the next closest region.

Key Growth Driver of Digital Spending in Public Safety Market

Rise in Criminal Activities and Terrorist Attacks

Government and law enforcement agencies are adopting advanced public safety technologies to combat the increase in criminal activities and terrorist attacks. Government and law enforcement agencies are improving intelligence gathering and strengthening community and policing outreach with real-time data to enhance public safety worldwide. The innovative public safety technologies are even processing real -time data within the devices to prevent suspicious anomalies and terrorist networks that can be generated through gunshot-detection systems, crime-mapping platforms, license-plate reader, facial recognition software, and CCTVs. Terrorists are no longer just causing physical harm, but expanding their capabilities into the digital world using the Internet to recruit, spread propaganda, collect intelligence, and coordinate operations.

Key Challenges Faced by Digital Spending In Public Safety Market Players

Governments of several nations have laid down rules regarding cyberattacks to safeguard computer systemsand information technology from such attacks. This is a major restraint to the digital spending in public safety market.

Cyberattack is a growing threat around the globe. Securing the world against cyberattacks has become a key priority

Digital Spending In Public Safety Market – Key Developments

On May 21, 2019 , Motorola, Inc. implemented FiRST, a two way radio system {APX™ Project 25 (P25)} for Allegheny county, to serve the county population of more than 70,000. The two way radio system solution is used by the fire department, law enforcement, state borders, and across different agencies to provide critical communication.

, Motorola, Inc. implemented FiRST, a two way radio system {APX™ Project 25 (P25)} for Allegheny county, to serve the county population of more than 70,000. The two way radio system solution is used by the fire department, law enforcement, state borders, and across different agencies to provide critical communication. On April 10, 2019 , Carbyne, a pioneer in public safety technology, announced a collaboration with Cisco Systems, Inc. to deliver IoT and cloud enabled solutions for emergency dispatch centers that provide automated data sharing across smart city solutions, community infrastructure, and connected devices with NG911 solutions. As NG911 is nationwide, standards-based, all-IP emergency communications infrastructure enabling voice and multimedia communications between a 9-1-1 caller and a 911 center, and on to responders in the field.

, Carbyne, a pioneer in public safety technology, announced a collaboration with Cisco Systems, Inc. to deliver IoT and cloud enabled solutions for emergency dispatch centers that provide automated data sharing across smart city solutions, community infrastructure, and connected devices with NG911 solutions. As NG911 is nationwide, standards-based, all-IP emergency communications infrastructure enabling voice and multimedia communications between a 9-1-1 caller and a 911 center, and on to responders in the field. In September 2017, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. launched the industry’s first video cloud solution to support public safety organizations in improving the safety of cities. Additionally, the company launched C-C4ISR collaborative public safety solutions to strengthen the video application services of public safety customers.

Digital Spending In Public Safety Market – Company Snapshot

Microsoft Corporation: Established in 1975 , Microsoft is an international technology company engaged in the development of devices and software, and volume licensing. It offers various software products, services, and devices across the world. Microsoft offers a range of services such as Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Hyper – V, Microsoft consulting services, and Microsoft Dynamics 365, which are used for digital public safety solutions.

Established in , Microsoft is an international technology company engaged in the development of devices and software, and volume licensing. It offers various software products, services, and devices across the world. Microsoft offers a range of services such as Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Hyper – V, Microsoft consulting services, and Microsoft Dynamics 365, which are used for digital public safety solutions. Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.: Established in 1987 , Huawei operates under three business segments: Carrier Business, Enterprise Business, and Consumer Business. The company offers business consulting, assurance & managed services, network integration, learning services, and global delivery services. Additionally, it offers different products used for public safety such as OceanStor 9000, DBS3900, eLTE Broadband Trunking Systems, and X1281-F 8, which come under the Consumer Business segment. The company has a global presence and operates in more than 170 countries.

Established in , Huawei operates under three business segments: Carrier Business, Enterprise Business, and Consumer Business. The company offers business consulting, assurance & managed services, network integration, learning services, and global delivery services. Additionally, it offers different products used for public safety such as OceanStor 9000, DBS3900, eLTE Broadband Trunking Systems, and X1281-F 8, which come under the Consumer Business segment. The company has a global presence and operates in more than countries. Cisco Systems, Inc. – Established in 1984 , Cisco Systems, Inc. manufactures, designs, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) and other products related to the information technology (IT) industry and communications. The company provides its services and products directly through its own sales force and channel partners to consumers, large enterprises, service providers, and for commercial businesses. Furthermore, Cisco provides telecommunication equipment, networking hardware, and other high-technology products and services.

Established in , Cisco Systems, Inc. manufactures, designs, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) and other products related to the information technology (IT) industry and communications. The company provides its services and products directly through its own sales force and channel partners to consumers, large enterprises, service providers, and for commercial businesses. Furthermore, Cisco provides telecommunication equipment, networking hardware, and other high-technology products and services. Other major players operating in the global digital spending in public safety market and profiled in the report include Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Motorola, Inc., Samsung, Esri, Nokia Corporation, and IBM Corporation. The digital spending in public safety market is largely driven by growing trend of IoT and rise in criminal activities and terrorist attacks.

