Digital Rights Management (DRM) Market 2021 Analysis and Precise Outlook -Microsoft Corporation, Dell Technologies Inc., Fasoo Inc., Seclore, Oracle Corporation

Digital Rights Management (DRM) Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2021 – 2026)

Global Digital Rights Management (DRM) market has been thoroughly scrutinized and then carefully demarcated by geographic locations which are based on major economic regions and their topographical regions. Growing competition and the changing market dynamics has been highlighted. Aggressive market players are profiled with attributes of company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio and recent developments. The Market share and Market size prominent players for 2021 to 2026 are profiled in this report.

The Digital Rights Management (DRM) market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Top Companies like Microsoft Corporation, Dell Technologies Inc., Fasoo Inc., Seclore, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE (NextLabs Inc.), Adobe Systems Inc., OpenText Corporation, ArtistScope, Vitrium Systems Inc., Locklizard Limited, Widevine Technologies Inc., Bynder LLC, CipherCloud Inc.

Scope of the Report:

The Digital Rights Management (DRM) market was valued at USD 3215.4 million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 6324.1 million by 2026 and grow at a CAGR of 12.18% over the forecast period (2021-2026). The continuous evolution of the Internet as a platform for business and trade and the success in monetizing digital content are driving the market growth.

– March 2020 – Microsoft released Windows 10 builds 18363.752 and 18362.752 that came with multiple of fixes. The build primarily updates the performance issue in the applications that occurs when the content that is being protected by the digital rights management (DRM) plays or is paused in the background.

– January 2020 – Seclore launched its Seclore for O365, which enables organizations to seamlessly integrate Seclore Rights Management platform with Microsoft O365 platform to provide enhanced data protection.

Key Market Trends:

Media & Entertainment Sector is Expected to hold a Significant Market Share

– With the growing consumption of digital content and expanding of subscriber base of the online content based publisher, the media & entertainment segment is expected to hold a significant market share during the forecast period.

– Digital content providers focus on reaching the widest audience possible, while also meeting the requirements of the major studios to protect their content. They plan to successfully deploy scalable and robust DRM strategies with a global footprint. In Nov 2019, BuyDRM announced that Rakuten Viki adopted the KeyOS MultiKey Service to secure the delivery of premium content on the Viki.com platform.

– Rakuten Viki will encrypt its premium streaming and download content with consumer-compatible and studio-approved multi-DRM, including Apple FairPlay, Microsoft PlayReady, and Google Widevine. Rakuten Vikis users will receive DRM license keys to playback the content from the MultiKey Service platform.

– Consumers are increasingly using services, like Netflix and similar OTT (over-the-top) services worldwide, and are paying for content, proving that consumer behavior has shifted to accept a growing market around OTT. According to the American media measurement and analytics company, comScore, Netflix captures 74% of the total penetration of US OTT households, followed by Youtube with 54%, and Amazon by 33%.

– Players, such as AMD, partnered with Microsoft in Aug 2019 to add Microsofts PlayReady 3.0 DRM support for its RX 5700 series. This offers 4K protected content, such as Netflix content, to the users of AMD RX 5700.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: Digital Rights Management (DRM) Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyzed the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The research includes historic data from 2016 to 2020 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

