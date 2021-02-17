Digital Logistics Market 2021 Global Insights and Technology Advancement – IBM Corporation, Advantech Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, DigiLogistics Technology Ltd

The report titled “Digital Logistics Market” has recently added by MarketInsightsReports to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The global digital logistic market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.89 over the forecast period 2021-2026, owing to the increasing adoption of advanced technologies in the logistics sector. Moreover, these digital solutions are helping the logistic companies in reducing incurred costs

Top Companies in the Global Digital Logistics Market are IBM Corporation, Advantech Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, DigiLogistics Technology Ltd, Hexaware Technologies Limited, Tech Mahindra Limited, JDA Software Pvt Ltd, UTI Worldwide Inc.(DSV Group), SAP SE, Manhattan Associates Inc., HighJump Software Inc., Vinculum Group and Other

Key Market Trends

Emergence of Digital Technology in Logistics Sector.

– The technological advancement in the digital market and rising cloud adoption are expected to fuel the demand for digital logistic solutions. For instance, in October 2018, Oracle, launched Oracle Blockchain Applications Cloud, a suite of services to enhance transparency in the supply chain. It is expected to help in tracking products in the supply chain on a distributed ledger, boosting the reliability of business transactions while accelerating the delivery process.

– The increasing demand for fleet and warehouse management systems is expected to augment the need for digital solutions in the logistics sector. The global fleet management solutions market is projected to be valued at USD 15.4 billion by 2024.

– Advancements in the sensors and IoT analytics market are expected to attract logistics vendors, to invest in digital solutions. The global IoT transportation and logistics spending are expected to cross USD 38.9 billion by 2020.

– With rising labor and equipment expenses, controlling costs of goods in retail and consumer goods sectors is becoming a challenge. The modernization of complex machines and processes with digital technologies is driving the growth of the market studied, especially in these sectors.

Latin America Has Significant Share In The Market.

– Latin America is one of the leading digital logistics markets, mainly due to the growing regional e-commerce sector and rising adoption of digital services among the regional transportation and logistics industry.

– Brazil recorded one of the highest logistics expenses in the world. Approximately 30% of the distribution cost structure represents the total logistics costs. The growing e-commerce industry is driving the demand for advanced and time efficient logistic services. In 2017, the sales of e-commerce accounted for 5% (USD 300 billion) of the Brazilian retail market share. However, this proportion is increasing rapidly, due to growing digital penetration.

– In 2018, Amazon acquired a 50,000-square-meter warehouse for lease in Brazil, as the company is planning to expand its presence in the region. Though the countrys logistics market is facing many problems, with the increasing need for cost-effective methods, digital logistic solutions can are expected to witness demand from this sector.

– In Argentina, with growing cloud adoption, the countrys trucking market is providing growth avenues for digital logistic vendors, as digital services are helping regional logistic companies in gaining competitive advantage. The countrys truck industry is worth USD 120 billion. Furthermore, with trucks that make over 150 million trips annually, the industry has a vast scope for digital logistic solutions

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

Detailed overview of Digital Logistics Market

Market Changing Digital Logistics market dynamics of the industry

market dynamics of the industry In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc.

Historical, current and projected Digital Logistics market size in terms of volume and value

market size in terms of volume and value Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape of Digital Logistics Market

Market Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

The research includes historic data from 2016 to 2021 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs

Finally, Digital Logistics Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and market development rate and figure and so on. Digital Logistics industry report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

