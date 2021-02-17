Digital Light Processing (DLP) Projector Market 2021 Insights and Precise Outlook -Texas Instruments Inc., BARCO Technology Company, Digital Projection Limited

Digital Light Processing (DLP) Projector Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2021 – 2026)

Global Digital Light Processing (DLP) Projector market has been thoroughly scrutinized and then carefully demarcated by geographic locations which are based on major economic regions and their topographical regions. Growing competition and the changing market dynamics has been highlighted. Aggressive market players are profiled with attributes of company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio and recent developments. The Market share and Market size prominent players for 2021 to 2026 are profiled in this report.

The Digital Light Processing (DLP) Projector market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Top Companies like Texas Instruments Inc., BARCO Technology Company, Digital Projection Limited, Optoma Corporation, NEC Corporation, Acer Inc., ViewSonic Corporation, Delta Electronics Inc., BenQ Corporation, Sharp Corporation, Vivitek, Panasonic Corporation

Scope of the Report:

The DLP Projector Market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period of 2021-2026. Digital light processing (DLP) projectors use a display device which includes optical micro electro mechanical technology using a digital micromirror device.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Number of Digital Screens in Film Industry is Expected to Drive the Market Growth

– Increasing number of digital screens in film industry is expected to drive the market growth as conversion of analog screens into digital screens is helping DLP projectors gain popularity. Number of films released all over the world has increased during the recent years, further driving the DLP projector market.

– DLP projectors are used in the film industry because of the increase in the number of 3D films and their cost-saving benefits over traditional projectors. Companies such as Barco N.V. (Belgium), Christie Digital Systems Inc. (U.S.), and NEC Corp. (Japan) are some of the major manufacturers of DLP projectors for the film industry.

– DLP projectors operate fast and provide extremely high-contrast pictures. Moreover, DLP projectors are generally smaller and lighter than other types of projectors which is likely to boost the usage of DLP projectors in Home Entertainment & Cinema industry.

– According to SAPPRFT (State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film, and Television), China is anticipated to have over 60,000 cinema screens by 2020. The increasing number of movie screens and the interest of viewers in 3D movies is expected to drive the growth of the market.

Asia-Pacific is Expected to Hold Largest Market Share

– The Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the DLP projector market, during the forecast period. The major factors driving the scale and growth of the Asia-Pacific market are the increasing investments in the consumer electronics market, as well as the strong demand from the automotive, healthcare, and education and research markets.

– Increasing adoption of advanced technologies in Asia-Pacific’s entertainment segment offers an opportunity for market growth. A growing bias for 3D films from the audience in APAC countries has been observed which is likely to propel the growth of market.

– A growing number of film screens and viewer interest in 3D films drives market growth for 3D DLP projector in APAC. A growing demand for home theater and gaming projectors provides an opportunity for the APAC market as there are many players offering low-cost projectors for applications for home theater.

– Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the largest player in the global DLP projector market as it is considered as the home for many companies. Moreover, with the improvement in the economy, it is likely to fuel up the investments in the R&D activities for advanced technologies which will further boost the market in this region.

The research includes historic data from 2016 to 2020 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

