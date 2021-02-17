Data Masking Market 2021: Expected Development, Share, Demand And Study Of Key Players- Research Predictions 2026

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the Data Masking market in its latest report titled, “Data Masking Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2021 – 2026)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The Data Masking Market was valued at USD 483.90 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 1044.93 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 13.69% over the forecast period 2021 – 2026.

Top Key Players in the Global Data Masking Market: IBM Corporation, CA Technologies Inc., Informatica LLC, Oracle Corporation, and Delphix, among others.

The Healthcare Industry to Witness a Significant Growth

– The healthcare industry is one of the industries, which was impacted badly by the data breaching in 2018. According to Gemalto, healthcare industry continues to lead in the number of incidents (27%).

– The healthcare industry uses information technology, to support both doctors and patients and to improve the delivery of healthcare services. The use of electronic health record (EHR), where patient information, including protected health information, is stored, is widely used in the healthcare industry. Moreover, hospital administrative and financial staff uses a myriad of other applications to monitor hospital performance, in terms of financial efficiency and treatment success rates. In addition to that, patients use lots of different apps to communicate with doctors via mobile and wireless technologies.

– One of the largest healthcare data breaches reported so far in 2018 was Morrisville, NC-based AccuDoc Solutions, a billing company that operates the online payment system, discovered that some of its databases had been compromised between September 22 and September 29, 2018.

– Such incidents have created a path for data masking market, where the need for data security is vital. This has created a way for the data masking making necessary for the healthcare industry to implement data masking to avoid further loss.

Asia-Pacific to Have the Fastest Growth Rate

– Asia-Pacific is expected to witness a higher growth rate, when compared to other regions because of the developing countries, such as India and China, which are the two biggest economies of the world.

– Currently, these two countries are growing at a faster pace and many developmental activities are being done here for setting up of new manufacturing industries and new product launches. All these activities are contributing to big data. Lots of data are being stored on a daily basis which is very crucial. The rapid digitization among developing countries, such as India, China, and Singapore, has resulted in the production of the bulk of unstructured data.

– The flow of data in these regions has witnessed rapid growth, due to the adoption of IoT and remote sensors across many industries, which further expected to increase the market growth of data masking technology over the forecasted period. The need for solutions to avoid frauds is fueling the growth of data masking technology in Asia-Pacific.

– Owing to this, governments across countries in the region have taken several measures to promote the data security. For instance, in India, the need for data masking is strongly supported by the government. In July 2018, “Personal Data Protection Bill, 2018” was released that notes that the right to privacy is a fundamental right.

