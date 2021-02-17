Data Center Blade Server Market Global Competitive Insights 2021 – Cisco Systems, Inc., Dell, Inc., Fujitsu Limited, Hewlett-Packard Company

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the Data Center Blade Server market in its latest report titled, “Data Center Blade Server Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2021 – 2026)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The data center blade server market was valued at USD 15.84 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 25.54 billion by 2026 and grow at a CAGR of 8.29% over the forecast period (2021-2026).

Top Key Players in the Global Data Center Blade Server Market: Cisco Systems, Inc., Dell, Inc., Fujitsu Limited, Hewlett-Packard Company, Hitachi, Limited, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Lenovo Group Limited, NEC Corporation, Oracle Corporation

Key Market Trends

Healthcare Segment is Expected to Witness a Significant Growth

– Digitization of consumer health records in the form of electronic medical records (EMR) contributes to data increment. Latest innovations in the medical equipment and modernization of legacy operating systems, such as management of personnel, improvement in the patient response systems, etc., generate a multitude of data, further necessitating the need for data centers. This need for data centers, in turn, drives the demand for data center cooling.

– Telemedicine is increasing in usage, owing to various advantages, such as consumers from any region being able to gain access to the required doctor. It is an efficient method, as both money and time are being saved, owing to the change in the typically scheduled visits, thereby, generating a lot of data, and emphasizing the need for data centers.

– According to the study published by equinix, the global interconnection growth in the healthcare and life science sector is estimated to increase to 169 terabits per second or by 70% of installed interconnection bandwidth in the next five years. This will increase the data traffic with the set of provider and counterparties inside carrier-neutral colocation data centers.

– Healthcare companies are partnering with data center service providers to maintain highly sensitive patient data. For instance, a medical service provider from Dutch, Fysiologic partnered with Equinix, which offers hyperscale data centers in collaboration with GIC to manage the electrocardiogram data for approximately 1 million heart patients of Fysiologic in eight countries worldwide.

Regional Analysis:

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Data Center Blade Server market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

North America to Hold a Largest Share

– The region is experiencing a move from individual device and system storage to the core cloud and edge of networks. According to a survey by Intel Security, the number of companies adopting hybrid cloud services alone has risen by three times the previous size. Cloud providers have been increasing security and enabling better and robust systems in organizations, which can be highly beneficial.

– Besides, the companies in the region are extensively investing in AI infrastructure, which demands the need for immediate processing of the vast amount of data being acquired on a real-time basis. In February 2019, the US government announced the Artificial Intelligence Initiative to prioritize AI investments in research and development, increase access to federal data and models for that research and prepare workers to adapt to the era of AI.

– Additionally, the US government has started the Data Center Optimization Initiative (DCOI) to deliver better services to the public while increasing return-on-investment to taxpayers by consolidating many data centers in the country. The consolidation process includes the process for building hyperscale data centers and to shut-off the underperforming ones. Till date, the government has closed over 3,215 data centers in the country.

– In March 2019, Cyxtera Technologies expanded its data center facilities in Silicon Valley, Phoenix, Atlanta, New York Metro, and Toronto, with the expansions increasing the total capacity in these markets to more than 1.5 million sq. Ft., having overall company footprint of more than 2.9 million sq. Ft.

– Such initiative and huge investments by the companies and governments in the region is expected to continue in the forecast period which is estimated to increase the demand for data center blade servers in the region.

