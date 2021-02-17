CRISPR and CAS Genes Market to Surge at a Robust Pace by 2024

Global CRISPR and Cas Genes Market: Overview

This report analyzes the current and future scenario of the global CRISPR and Cas genes market. Rise in government spending in research and development of genome editing, increase in incidence of genetic disorders, and usage of CRISPR/Cas9 technology to improve crop production are factors driving the global market. The global CRISPR and Cas genes market has been segmented based on product, application, end-user, and region.

The global CRISPR and Cas genes market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on product, application, end-user, and region. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the overview section. Additionally, the section comprises competitive matrix and company profiles along with business overview in order to understand the competitive landscape in the market. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis by region and market share analysis by key players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global CRISPR and Cas genes market.

Global CRISPR and Cas Genes Market: Key Segments

Based on product, the global CRISPR and Cas genes market has been segmented into vector-based Cas and DNA-free Cas. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.

In terms of application, the global CRISPR and Cas genes market has been classified into genome engineering, disease models, functional genomics, knockout/activation, and others. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.

Based on end-user, the global CRISPR and Cas genes market has been divided into biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies, academic & government research institutes, and contract research organizations. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.

Global CRISPR and Cas Genes Market: Regional Outlook

The global CRISPR and Cas genes market has been segmented into five major regions: North America (U.S. and Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and countries/sub-regions have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

The report also profiles the major players in the market in terms of various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Key players operating in the global CRISPR and Cas genes market include Synthego, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., GenScript, Addgene, Merck KGaA (Sigma-Aldrich), Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc., Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., OriGene Technologies, Inc., New England Biolabs, Dharmacon, Cellecta, Inc., Agilent Technologies, and Applied StemCell Inc. These players are adopting organic and in-organic growth strategies to expand product offerings, strengthen geographical reach, increase customer base, and market share.

