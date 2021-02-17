Covid-19 Outbreak: Biodegradable Cups Market 2020 – Industry Scenario, Strategies, Growth Factors And Forecast 2027

Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the biodegradable cups market in its published report. In terms of revenue, the global biodegradable cups market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of ~5% during the forecast period of 2019–2027, owing to numerous factors, which TMR offers through insights and forecasts in the biodegradable cups market report.

Growing Preference of Manufacturers Towards Biodegradable Packaging Products to Boost Market Growth

TMR has found that, growing consumer demand for biodegradable cups translates into potential interest from manufacturers who choose to comply with their customer’s requirements. As fossil fuel reserves are getting depleted, the need for biodegradable packaging presents more of an opportunity and a solution to the problem. Global packaging manufacturers are promoting biodegradable cups that are used in various end-use industries such as food & beverages. Furthermore, an increase in the consumption of ready-to-eat meals has created noteworthy opportunities for biodegradable cup manufacturers to maximize their revenue portfolios. Biodegradable cups are used for various applications, which include food, beverages, and ice cream. The APAC region is expected to create the highest incremental $ opportunity of ~US$ 76 Mn, with the increase in the number of foodservice outlets. According to the TMR report, the global food industry is expected to capture a considerable market share during the forecast period.

Rising Anti-plastic Sentiments to Drive Demand for Biodegradable Cups

Increasing awareness regarding the adverse effects of plastic on the environment has led to the formulation of stringent regulations for single-use plastic. Consumers and end users are aware of its negative impact on the environment. Persistent efforts by governments to reduce the use of plastic packaging boosts the demand for biodegradable cups. The governments of several countries are implementing strict measures to reduce plastic waste. Furthermore, leading biodegradable cup manufacturers are constantly putting in efforts to introduce advanced biodegradable cups in the market.

For Instance, Huhtamaki Oyj, one of the leading biodegradable cup manufacturers has launched a new product called Impresso double walled hot cup, in its existing Bioware product range, in July 2019. Similarly, in May 2018, World Centric, another biodegradable cup manufacturer, announced the launch of its No Tree range of products, which includes fully-compostable hot cups and bowls.

Initiatives are being taken by governments to reduce the usage of plastic, which started with the ban on single-use plastics in several countries. Many institutions and companies have been trying to develop different products that could replace traditionally-used plastics with environmental-friendly options. The increasing number of beverage consumers evokes the need to replace plastic products with complete PE lined paper cups. With the availability of PLA lined paper cups and cups entirely made of PLA, end users and customers are gradually replacing plastic cups with biodegradable cups, which, in turn, will drive the global biodegradable cups market.

Competition Landscape: Biodegradable Cups Market

Some of the key players operating in the global biodegradable cups market that are included in the report are Huhtamaki Oyj, Colpac Ltd., Benders Paper Cup Company, Fabri-Kal, World Centric, Bio Futura B.V., Genpak, LLC, Dart Container Corporation, Pactiv LLC, Lollicup USA Inc, Eco-Products, Inc, Go-Pak UK LTD, Vegware, Scyphus Limited, Nupik-flo UK Ltd, Biopak Pty Ltd., Detpak, BVO International GmbH, Good Start Packaging, and The Cup Folk.

Global Biodegradable Cups Market: Classification

Biodegradable Cups Market by Capacity

Up to 7 Oz

8 -14 Oz

15 – 20 Oz

Above 20 Oz

Biodegradable Cups Market by Material

Paper

Plastic PLA PBS



Biodegradable Cups Market by Product

Single Wall

Double Wall

Biodegradable Cups Market by Application

Food Spreads Sauces & Dressings Confectionery

Beverages Hot Cold

Ice Cream

Biodegradable Cups Market by End Use

Food Service Outlets Quick Service Restaurants Hotels Cafes

Institutional Educational & Public Institutes Private Institutes Malls & Multiplexes

Household

Biodegradable Cups Market by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany Italy France U.K Spain Benelux Nordic Russia Poland Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India ASEAN Japan Australia & New Zealand Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa GCC North Africa South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



