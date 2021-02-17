COVID-19 Opportunities and Industry Revenue Analysis of India Road and Highways Construction Market

The report “India Road and Highways Construction Market, By Type (New Construction, Reconstruction and Repair) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030”.

Key Highlights:

On February 7, 2020, L&T completed India’s Second Largest Operational Metro Project at Hyderabad

On December 09, 2019, TATA Projects Ltd., had announced that the company has recently commenced work on the Pune Metro Underground line

On December 25, 2018: Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi dedicated the Bogibeel Bridge to the nation. Built on the Brahmaputra River in Dibrugarh district of Assam, it is the first fully welded steel bridge and the longest rail-cum-road bridge in India. HCC constructed the entire 4.9 km-long superstructure

Analyst View:

Market Growth Drivers

Rising number of vehicle on roads

Maintenance for roads and highways

Opportunities and Trends

Highway, street and bridge construction market

Region Countries North America U.S. & Canada Europe U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX, NORDIC, Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China, India, Japan, South Korea Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America Middle East and Africa Israel, GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key Market Insights from the report:

The market report has been segmented on the basis of type.

By type, the new construction segment is anticipated to witness highest growth owing to development of new projects in country.

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the India Road and Highways Construction market includes L&T Engineering & Construction Division (L&T ECC), Shapoorji Pallonji & Co Ltd, Gammon India Ltd, Gammon Infrastructure Projects Limited (GIPL), Tata Projects Ltdm, Afcons Infrastructure Limited, GMR Group, Hindustan Construction Company (HCC), IVRCL, J Kumar Infra.

The market provides detailed information regarding industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory framework across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included into the report.

