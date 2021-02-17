Covid-19 Impact on U.S. Spice and Seasonings Market – Business Growth, Development Factors by 2030

U.S. Spice & Seasonings Market: Introduction

A recent study published by Transparency Market Research on the spice & seasonings market includes U.S. industry analysis and opportunity assessment for 2020-2030. The revenue generated from the U.S. spice & seasonings market is estimated to be US$ 1.18 Bn in 2020, which is expected to rise at a CAGR of 6.9%, to reach US$ 2.3 Bn by 2030.

Increasing Millennial Demand for Flavored Food

Millennials are looking for high-quality products through their interest in food without compromising on flavors and taste. The awareness about high-quality food that contributes to good health has pushed millennials to seek flavors that offer better taste, along with health benefits.

Flavoring food products are a major trend that the food & beverages industry has rapidly witnessed. The younger generation is more fascinated by different flavors and cuisines from various regions. Tasting vibrant flavors in their favorite food dishes is what most millennials and the gen z population are seeking. Flavor imparted by different spices and seasonings is increasing in demand, owing to its spice and savory taste, which is being widely accepted by the younger generation.

For instance, according to the McCormick & Company, Inc., more than 70% of consumers add flavorful ingredients and spices in food products, in which gen Z is hyper focused toward flavor

Growing Consumer Preference for Organic Spices and Seasonings

Consumers today consider health to be of paramount importance and are spending on organic food, owing to health benefits. The increased awareness about harmful chemicals used during agriculture has pushed consumers toward organic spices and seasonings in the U.S.

Effects of organic products on consumer’s health are important in the expansion of the organic products segment, which, in turn, is fueling the demand for organic spices and seasonings. Government initiatives in the U.S. promoting organic food as organic farming helps in maintaining the environment health by reducing the level of pollution, are further influencing the growth of organic spice & seasonings market in the U.S.

Increased Application of Spices in Cosmetics and Personal Care to Offer Sales Opportunities for Manufacturers

The number of customers spending on cosmetics and personal care is the U.S. has increased. The awareness regarding natural ingredients in the U.S. has pushed cosmetic ODM, beauty product manufacturers, and contract manufacturers to move away from chemicals to natural ingredients for providing benefits to customers without any side effects.

Spices as natural ingredients have excellent properties for enhancing beauty. Cumin prevents premature aging, ginger gives radiant and refreshed look, nutmeg is used as antiseptic, and cinnamon oil is used in creams for its blemish-eliminating property. The trend of ‘Clean Beauty’ and ‘Green Beauty’ is compelling cosmetics scientists to increasingly incorporate natural ingredients for creating new formulations. This has led to increased sales opportunity for spices and seasonings manufacturers. Creative, innovative, and affordable premium range of beauty products are attracting customers toward cosmetics and personal care products, which in turn offer opportunity for spices manufacturers to increase the application area of their products.

