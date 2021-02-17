COVID-19 Impact on Lead acid Battery Scrap Market to Reach US$ 19 Bn by 2027

Global Lead-acid Battery Scrap Market – An Overview

Set to grow at a healthy rate over the forecast period of 2019 to 2027, the global lead-acid battery scrap market is on its way to higher market worth. Due to a host of factors such as its multi-purpose application and high recycle value, demand is growing in telecom and automotive industry. It is significant to note here that while the metallic components are melted and re-casted to make products useful for varied industries, the paste in battery is used to make new ones.

Below are mentioned factors, trends, and drivers that are propelling growth in the global lead-acid battery scrap market.

One of the biggest propellers of growth in the lead-acid battery market is development in transportation industry. As technology has advanced, energy storage application has moved forward. Thus, it does not come as a surprise that expansion in passenger cars demand, commercial vehicle demand, and motorcycles demand is leading to higher demand for these batteries, as profit margins improve. This is also paving way for growth in global lead-acid batter scrap market.

Additionally, it is worth noting that use of these batteries in uninterruptible power source is also paving way for growth in the scrap market of lead-acid batteries. As demand for UPS increases in chemicals industry, banking, and oil and gas industry, global lead-acid battery scrap market charts a notable growth trajectory.

There has been solid growth noted in the automotive industry of a number of countries. These include Vietnam, Indonesia, Brazil, Thailand, Mexico, and South Korea. As demand for transportation that does not hurt the environment increases, demand for electric automobiles sees an upward growth curve. This is paving way for use of lead-acid batteries, driving the global lead-acid battery scrap market higher over the forecast period.

Lead-acid Battery Scrap Market: Lucrative Opportunities in Automotive Sector

The lead-acid battery scrap market is estimated to grow at a healthy rate due to its high-recyclable value and multi-purpose applications in industries such as automotive, electric power industry, and the telecom sector. Whether lead-acid batteries are completely or partially drained, the battery paste is reused to make new batteries, and the metallic components are sent for melting and casting to manufacture products used in various industries, which is creating new opportunities for lead-acid battery scrap dealers and suppliers.

Lead-acid batteries have increasingly been used in the automotive sector. Since nearly three-quarters of lead-acid batteries are made of metal, and metal is easy to recycle, it yields a significant price as per volume per ton. Thus, the lucrative business of recycling is helping lead-acid battery scrap dealers further increase their business scope due to the hundred percent recycling rate of lead-acid batteries.

Since the automotive sector accounts for more than half of the lead acid battery scrap market share, stakeholders are aiming to maximize their business potential in various regions where the automotive business is currently flourishing. Due to a growth in the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) in Europe, there is increasing demand from automotive manufacturers for recycled lead-acid batteries to manufacture EVs.

In spite of recycled lead-acid batteries being large in size and too heavy in relation to their capacity, automotive manufacturers are driving the demand for recycled lead-acid batteries in EVs due to their low-cost production and safe-to-recycle attributes, compared to lithium-ion batteries, which also serves as a solution for renewable energy storage in EVs. Thus, lead-acid battery scrap suppliers are leading towards a sustainable future for the automotive industry by transforming their company’s infrastructure facilities for the efficient handling and recycling of lead-acid batteries.

Looking for Customized Insights to build your business for future, ask for a sample report here

Efficacious Power Storage of Flooded Batteries: A Boon for Solar Industry

New chemistries in the lead-acid battery scrap landscape are boosting its sales potential in various industrial applications as a sustainable back-up power source. Similarly, the battery paste that is obtained during the collection and segregation of lead-acid battery scrap can be reused in solar home appliances, owing to its efficacious storage of solar power, creating new avenues of growth for lead-acid battery scrap market players.

Likewise, stakeholders in the lead-acid battery scrap landscape are gaining different advantages, depending on the type of lead-acid battery used in solar appliances. Since flooded lead-acid batteries account for more than half of the market share, stakeholders are capitalizing on their cost-effective and long-lasting attributes as a must-have standard in the solar industry. However, flooded lead-acid batteries require regular upkeep to maintain the quality of their lifespan.

In terms of maintenance-free storage capacity, sealed lead-acid batteries help fill this gap for consumers who demand minimum maintenance solar appliances. However, sealed lead-acid batteries, including AGM (Absorbent Glass Mat) and gel batteries, are priced higher than flooded lead-acid batteries. Thus, stakeholders in the lead-acid battery scrap landscape are trying to equalize the demand for both the types of batteries by also providing high-charge resistance in AGM batteries and high-temperature resistance in gel batteries.

To get glimpse of what our report offers, ask for a report brochure here

Developments in Efficient Treatment of Lead-acid Battery Scrap and Rural Markets Shape-Shift Business Scope

As far as the treatment of lead-acid battery scrap in concerned, almost half of the market landscape is dominated by the pyrometallurgy method, as it is one of the most prominent methods for the recycling procedure. However, pyrometallurgy poses a potential health risk for individuals as well as an environmental risk, as the high temperature procedure leads to high atmospheric emissions and complex compounds. The other treatment method for lead-acid battery scrap ? hydrometallurgy, also results in laborious procedures, generates huge volumes of wastewater and high electricity consumption. Thus, ongoing research on new methods of treating lead-acid battery scrap include the sulfur-fixing recycling technique, electrowinning, biological techniques, and vacuum methods, which are more feasible.

Lead-acid battery scrap plays a major role in the electric power industry, which is creating opportunities for stakeholders in tier 1 and tier 2 cities, and rural areas of developing economies. On an average, the recycling of used lead-acid batteries is cost-effective, and these recycled lead-acid batteries are available at much cheaper rates for purchase in the market, compared to other types of recycled batteries. Due to the potential market growth of lead-acid battery scrap, especially in the Asia Pacific region, in a country like India, battery power storage becomes highly important due to frequent electricity power cuts in major cities as well as tier 1 and tier 2 cities, and rural areas. Thus, stakeholders can act as a bridge between the problem and solution for frequent power cuts by helping manufacturers increase their production capacities in making stand-alone power systems, load levelling systems, and UPS systems (Uninterruptible Power Supply) with the help of recycled lead-acid batteries, which will help manufacturers reduce their operational cost and create opportunities for stakeholders in the rural market.

To get a bird’s eye view of Lead-acid Battery Scrap Market’s forecasts, ask for a Custom Report

Strategic Collaborations Lead to Cost-effective Recycling of Lead-acid Battery Scrap

The lead-acid battery scrap landscape is highly fragmented, which is creating opportunities for new entrants to penetrate into the market. However, a major issue that remains a key concern for existing and new stakeholders is stringent environment regulations from governments for the treatment of lead. As the segregation of lead results in hazardous industrial wastes, plastics, and paper wastes, stakeholders are tackling the issue with sustainable business operations.

With appropriate recycling procedures such as melting down and reformation of battery casing and plates, or converting electrolytes into sodium sulfate, which can be used to produce detergents, textiles, and glass materials, can reduce lead-acid pollution in the environment. Thus, companies are building strategic tie-ups for the efficient collection and recycling of lead-acid battery scrap. For instance, in May 2018, Gravita India Ltd.- a global manufacturer and exporter of lead material, announced a collaboration with Amara Raja Batteries Ltd. – a leading multinational manufacturer of automotive batteries, to efficiently treat and recycle lead-acid battery scrap. In order to take a step towards environment protection and sustainability, this collaboration will also serve as a cost-effective and long-term partnership to productively recycle lead-acid battery scrap.

Analysts’ Viewpoint

Analysts of the lead-acid battery scrap market have a positive outlook of the market, in terms of revenue and incremental growth, for the projection period of 2019-2027. The lead-acid battery scrap market is anticipated to expand the most in the Asia Pacific region, followed by Europe and North America. Increasing adoption of electric vehicles and emerging opportunities in solar and oil & gas industries are fueling the demand for lead-acid battery scrap.

However, the high risk of health-related issues and stringent environmental regulations for efficient treatment during the segregation of lead-acid battery scrap are negatively affecting market growth. Thus, sustainable treatment operations and strategic collaborations with industry players are evolving the growth of the lead-acid battery scrap market towards an environmentally-safe and profitable future for exponential business growth.