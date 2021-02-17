Content Services Platforms Market Growth Rate, Demands, Status and Application Forecast to 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Content Services Platforms Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Content Services Platforms industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Content Services Platforms Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global Content Services Platforms Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 22.69 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 110.26 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 21.85% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing adoption of Smac technologies is driving the growth of this market.

Content service platform is software that is based on SaaS and helps the user to create, collaborate, and share audio and video based content. Data capture, document and record management, workflow management, indexing are some of the services that are available in the content service platform. Today, content service platform are widely used in organization due to features like vendor invoice management, contacts management, information management etc. Increasing adoption of Smac technology is the factor fuelling the content service platform market.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand to provide better customer experience is driving the growth of this market

Increasing usage of Smac technologies among population is driving the market

Market Restraints:

Growing awareness about data privacy and security is restraining the growth of this market

Increasing arrangement of CSP strategy with the organization initiative is restraining the growth of this market

Segmentation: Global Content Services Platforms Market

By Component Solutions Document and Records Management Workflow Management Data Capture Case Management Information Security and Governance Content Reporting and Analytics Others Services Consulting Integration and Deployment Support and Maintenance

By Deployment Type 0n-Premises Cloud

By Organization Size Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises Large Enterprises

By Vertical Banking Financial Services, and Insurance Government and Public Sector Healthcare and Life Sciences Energy and Utilities IT and Telecom, Education Manufacturing Legal Others

By Geography North America US Canada Mexico South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2018, OpenText announced the launch of their hybrid-cloud platform OpenText OT2 whose main aim is to bring security, EIM application and intelligent automation all together in one single platform. They are specially designed for legal, financial, life sciences, government and manufacturing sectors so that the information can be kept stable and secured. This will also help the customer and business to create new applications and add them into their operations

In February 2018, Hyland announced that they have signed an agreement with Allscripts and acquired OneContent Business. They want to increase the customer of OneContent by adding more technologies and features. The main aim is to meet the clinical, financial and operational need of the healthcare organizations worldwide

Competitive Analysis: Global Content Services Platforms Market

Global content services platforms market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of content services platforms market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Content Services Platforms Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the content services platforms market are Microsoft, IBM Corporation, Hyland Software, Inc., Open Text Corporation, Box, Laserfiche, Adobe., M-Files Inc., Nuxeo, Newgen Software Technologies Limited, Fabasoft, Micro Focus, Everteam, DocuWare Corporation, Oracle, Alfresco Software, Inc., GRM Information Management, SERgroup Holding International GmbH, Objective Corporation Limited .

