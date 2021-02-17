Content Delivery Network (CDN) Security Market 2020 Witnessing Enormous Growth by Top Key Players: Amazon Web Services, Inc., Cloudflare Inc., Imperva Inc., Nexusguard Limited

Content Delivery Network (CDN) Security Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2021 – 2026)

Global Content Delivery Network (CDN) Security market has been thoroughly scrutinized and then carefully demarcated by geographic locations which are based on major economic regions and their topographical regions. Growing competition and the changing market dynamics has been highlighted. Aggressive market players are profiled with attributes of company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio and recent developments. The Market share and Market size prominent players for 2021 to 2026 are profiled in this report.

The Content Delivery Network (CDN) Security market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Top Companies like Akamai Technologies, Inc., Amazon Web Services, Inc., Cloudflare Inc., Imperva Inc., Nexusguard Limited, Distil Networks Inc., Verizon Digital Media Services Inc., CDNetworks Inc., Net Scout Arbor Inc., Limelight Networks Inc.

(Special Offer: Get flat 30% discount on this report)

Click the link to get a free Sample Copy of the Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082592372/content-delivery-network-cdn-security-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026/inquiry?mode=70

Scope of the Report:

The content delivery network (CDN) security market is expected to register a CAGR of 26.57% during the forecast period 2021 – 2026. CDNs have been used to improve web performance through localized caching, for the last two decades. The growth in mobile engagement and the demands of improved digital experience delivery are now pushing CDN providers to expand their performance-enhancing techniques to address the challenges of dynamic content, mobile, video, as well as serving as the first line of defense against security threats.

Key Market Trends:

Web Application Firewall (WAF) Solutions to Drive the Market Growth

– The web application firewall (WAF) market is being driven by customers needs to protect public and internal web applications. WAFs protect web applications and APIs against a variety of attacks, including automated attacks (bots), injection attacks, and application-layer denial of service (DoS).

– Protecting public-facing web applications against attacks and exploits of vulnerabilities in custom or third-party code is the primary cause for using cloud web application firewall (WAF) services. Protecting API traffic from attacks is the less mature capability evaluated in this research. Thus, API security is now increasingly important, especially for mobile applications.

– Cloud based WAF has been gaining popularity among organizations to protect their public- facing web applications. The main causes include – the traditional corporate website, B2C and B2B web applications, and a growing number of API-driven applications.

– Further, the market has witnessed large B2C applications facing a higher risk of automated attacks coming from bots. Some organizations opt to host websites powered by third-party CMS, such as Drupal or WordPress, which frequently include various flaws that expose them to data leakage through injection flaws. The growth of such applications has augmented the demand for WAF.

Browse the Full report description and TOC at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082592372/content-delivery-network-cdn-security-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026?mode=70

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: Content Delivery Network (CDN) Security Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyzed the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The research includes historic data from 2016 to 2020 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Media Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com