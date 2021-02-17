Content Analytics Market 2021 Global Insights and Business Scenario – Oracle Corporation, Google LLC, IBM Corporation, SAP SE, Open Text Corporation, Nice Systems Ltd., Adobe Systems Inc., Interactive Intelligence Group, Inc., Verint Systems, Clarabridge, Inc.

The Content Analytics Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The Report Analyses post COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Content Analytics market was valued at USD 3.39 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 12.76 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 24.7% over the forecast period 2021 – 2026.

The 142 Pages report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Content Analytics Market: Oracle Corporation, Google LLC, IBM Corporation, SAP SE, Open Text Corporation, Nice Systems Ltd., Adobe Systems Inc., Interactive Intelligence Group, Inc., Verint Systems, Clarabridge, Inc., SAS Institute Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., Microsoft Corporation

Some of the recent developments in the market are as follows:

– October 2019 – SAP SE and Verizon announced a collaboration that will enable applications to process data where it is generated – from an assembly line to a retail store shelf – helping businesses save time and increase productivity. The companies are partnering to create enterprise solutions that use Verizon’s network and platform capabilities integrated with SAP software and services, particularly the SAP Leonardo Internet of Things (IoT) solution, SAP Edge Services, and analytics, computing and data management capabilities.

– June 2020 – IBM Corporation announced many changes and additions to IBM Watson Discovery. Inside the Watson Discovery Premium plan, users can experience a new user interface, a guided experience to help users quickly start using Watson Discovery for their specific use case, and many other new features including content mining.

Market Overview:

– Social media analytics is expected to play a pivotal role in the growth of the content analytics market over the forecast period due to the growing involvement of social media channels in advertising and customer outreach. Furthermore, content analytics would continue to experience vital growth and remain as one of the principal factors driving the overall growth of the analytics market, considering the disruptive evolution of the Internet of Things (IoT) and big data technologies.

– Amongst all businesses, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) and healthcare are supposed to hold important market shares of the global content analytics market. The BFSI industry generates large amounts of unstructured data, such as customer information, financial product logs, and transactional information, which can be used to improve decision making.

– However, most of the companies that use content analytics struggle to completely use their potential, as they lack the expertise and skilled technicians who can handle and deal with digital data and multilingual abilities. Though, expensive analytic software and deficiency of awareness among stakeholders may act as a challenge to the content analytics market growth over the projected period.

– COVID-19 has lead to more dependency of the general public on social media with worldiwde lockdowns. This has been favourable for the content analytics market which has grown in this period.

Video Analytics to have a significant growth rate

– With the increasing amount of intelligence offered by video analytics, companies have a diverse set of choices to secure their facilities, making security a crucial element across enterprise operations. The video analytic programs also support IP, analog, and megapixel cameras and can be integrated with various hardware components. Integration reduces the demand for extra hardware, making the implementation cost-effective.

– Major vendors in the sector are incorporating video analytics software in their offerings for benefits such as Intelligent Motion, Object Detection and Tracking, audio recognition, object classification, etc.

– The growing demand for surveillance, recognizing patterns, and push towards making systems smarter and safer is influencing the demand for video analytics. For instance, according to a survey conducted by Axis Communications in partnership with UITP (The International Association of Public Transport) on public transportation, between 2015 and 2018, the average number of cameras per system surveyed has increased by nearly 70%, public support for video surveillance on public transport has grown since 2015 from 65% to 73%.

– Video content analysis enables businesses to leverage deep learning models to automate video analytics for live video streams or archived video libraries. The video content analysis system monitors specific objects or predefined conditions. Once the artificial intelligence (AI) detects these objects or conditions, a real-time alert is sent, enabling end-users to respond faster.

– In 2019, IDEMIA launched a video analytics application enhancing security in public and private places. The video analytics application is based on IDEMIA’s expertise in deep learning and biometrics for video and image analysis, including IDEMIA’s facial recognition technology. As per the IDEMIA, the solution helps take the stress off security teams and enables them to focus on acting when and where they are needed, instead of monitoring screens.

North America to Execute a Significant Growth Rate

– The adoption of data modernization technologies across various end-user industries in the North American region is maximum as compared to other regions, which is the major reason driving the adoption of various analytical solutions, with one of them being content analytics in the region. The region maintains its position in the ICT industry as it is home to many large corporations, such as Oracle, SAP SE, IBM, and Google, amongst others.

– Also, the annual marketing data spending in the United States increased from USD 9,782.3 million in 2017 to USD 15,209 million in 2019, according to a survey by OnAudience, a big data platform. Moreover, the number of data-driven organizations is increasing in the United States, across all industries, which is expected to significantly drive the growth in the content analytics market in the region.

– Moreover, the growing e-commerce and increasing presence and penetration of social networking in the region are expected to spur the demand for embedded analytics. SAS Institute is leveraging on integrations through collaboration with Inpixon in January 2019, on plans to undertake joint marketing and promotional activities.

– Also, according to the SAS institute survey in 2018, 72% of respondents cited analytics provided valuable insights, and 60% cited data analytics helped their organizations to innovate.

– In July 2020, LivePersonlaunched LP Insights, a text analytics solution that transforms the voice of customer data and content into actionable insights. LP Insights has been designed to monitor, measure, and make sense of customers words, behavior, reasons for contact, buying patterns, and sentiments. It can then deliver turnkey intelligence to any desktop and analyze chat transcript data. Similar innovations by the regional market players are expected to stimulate market growth.

Competitive Landscape

Content Analytics Market is moderately competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, some of the major players currently dominate the market. The end-users demand is leveraging on strategic collaborative initiatives, to offer specialized products and solutions, increase their market share and increase their profitability. The companies operating in the market are also into partnerships that help in improving the served market portfolio on Content Analytics technology to strengthen their product capabilities.

