Consumer IoT Market Overview, Growth Forecast, Demand and Development Research Report to 2027

Consumer IoT Market will grow at a CAGR of 17.43% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Growing number of internet users and adoption of smart devices is an essential factor driving the consumer IoT market.

Consumer IoT Market will grow at a CAGR of 17.43% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Growing number of internet users and adoption of smart devices is an essential factor driving the consumer IoT market.

Consumer IoT (Internet of Things) is defined as a type of internet of things, with the main difference coming on the application and the devices it is used on. Internet of Things connects the different devices, networks, systems so that there is ease of communication and usage. For example, smart house is the perfect example of consumer IoT as it incorporates all the smart devices with the same network and perfectly applies and achieves ease of communication and usage for the consumer.

Increasing awareness about fitness and rise in disposable incomes in developing economies is a crucial factor accelerating the market growth, also rising consumer preference for increased convenience and better lifestyle, rising significance of home monitoring from remote locations, rising government regulations for security of IoT devices, rising number of internet users and increasing adoption of smart and multimedia devices, rising convenience and ease-of-life with consumer IoT, rising health awareness and rising disposable incomes are the major factors among others boosting the consumer IoT market. Moreover, rising government funding in research and development related to IoT and rising favourable government regulations to promote green buildings will further create new opportunities for consumer IoT Market in the forecast period mentioned above.

However, rising risks of privacy of data and breaches associated with consumer IoT and increased amount of power consumption conducted by the connected devices are the major factors among others which will curtail the market growth, while rising lack of common protocols and communication standards, increasing power consumption by connected devices and rising risks of Device malfunctioning will further challenge the consumer IoT Market in the forecast period mentioned above.

This consumer IoT Market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on consumer IoT Market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Consumer IoT Market Scope and Market Size

Consumer IoT market is segmented on the basis of type, node component, network infrastructure, solution, service and end-use. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, the consumer IoT market is segmented into hardware, solutions and services.

Based on node component, the consumer IoT market is segmented into processor, sensor, connectivity IC, memory device, and logic device.

Based on network infrastructure, the consumer IoT market is segmented into server, storage, ethernet switch and routing and gateway.

Based on solution, the consumer IoT market is segmented into software and platform.

Based on service, the consumer IoT market is segmented into professional services and managed services.

The consumer IoT market is also segmented on the basis of end-use into wearable devices, consumer electronics, healthcare, home automation and others.

Consumer IoT Market Scope Country Level Analysis

Consumer IoT market is analysed and market size, volume information is provided by country, type, node component, network infrastructure, solution, service and end-use as referenced above.

The countries covered in the consumer IoT market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

North America dominates the consumer IoT market due to rising incidences of chronic diseases and number of diabetes patients, and ease of use of medical devices, rising adoption of smart connected devices and rapid digitalization across various consumer end-use applications and increasing demand for smart devices from consumer electronics, wearable, and home automation applications in this region.

The country section of the consumer IoT market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Competitive Landscape and Consumer IoT Market Share Analysis

Consumer IoT market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to consumer IoT market.

The major players covered in consumer IoT market report are Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Texas Instruments Incorporated, NXP Semiconductors, Intel Corporation, STMicroelectronics, IBM Corporation, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Symantec Corporation, TE Connectivity, Schneider Electric, Cisco, Amazon Inc., Apple Inc., Google, LG Electronics, SAMSUNG, Sony Corporation, Microsoft, AT&T Intellectual Property, Honeywell International Inc., and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP., among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Major Highlights of Consumer IoT market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Consumer IoT market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Consumer IoT market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Consumer IoT market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

