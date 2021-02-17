Connected Agriculture Market: Technological Advancement & Growth Analysis with Forecast to 2027
Global connected agriculture market is estimated to rise 2026, registering a healthy CAGR of 18.7% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increase in the farm yield and reduce dependency on labour, surge in global population compelling shift towards smart agriculture practices and increase in unpredictability of weather.
Connected agriculture is an advanced farming solution which resolves many issues with the help of advanced technology such as mobile technology, sensors, satellite imagery, GPS and big data analytics. Giant players are making farming smart by investing in cloud-based software in order to analyse various variables including sunlight, climate, nitrogen, soil moisture and pests. Latest technologies and developments would enhance the growth of connected agriculture.
Market Drivers:
- An increase in the farm yield and reduced dependency on labour is enhancing its market growth
- Initiatives taken by the government to improve the agriculture sector would boost the market
- Advancement in technology drives the market growth
- Increase in unpredictability of weather acts as a driver for this market
Market Restraints:
- Least knowledge among farmers regarding connected agriculture is restraining the market growth
- Limited availability of arable land is hampering the market growth
- High cost of deployment is hindering the market growth
Segmentation: Global Connected Agriculture Market
By Component
- Solution
- Network Management
- Remote Monitoring
- Network Bandwidth Management
- Analytics
- Network and Application Security
- Agriculture Asset Management
- Supervisory Control & Data Acquisition
- Logistics & Supply Chain Management
- Smart Water Management
- Network Management
- Platforms
- Device Management
- Application Enablement
- Connectivity Management
- Services
- Consulting
- Integration and Implementation
- Support and Maintenance
By Application
- Pre-Production Planning and Management
- Field Mapping
- Crop Planning and Yield Monitoring
- Weather Tracking and Forecasting
- Farm Labour Management
- Equipment Monitoring and Maintenance
- In-Production Planning and Management
- Water and Irrigation Management
- Breeding and Feed Management
- Crop Scouting
- Production Monitoring and Maintenance
- Animal Tracking and Navigation
- Agri-Finance and Insurance Management
- Post-Production Planning and Management
- Processing
- Inventory Management
- Transportation
- Quality Assurance and Control
By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Europe
- Germany
- Italy
- U.K.
- France
- Spain
- Netherlands
- Belgium
- Switzerland
- Turkey
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In August 2018, BASF acquired the Bayer. BASF strategize to complement own crop protection, digital and biotech activities, entrance into the seed market and nematicide seed treatments. The acquisition would help BASF to transform their agriculture business and strengthen position in agriculture market while creating new opportunities for growth
- In September 2016, Bayer acquired Monsanto for USD 128 per share. With the acquisition, Bayer aimed to strengthen their agricultural division and reinforcement of their life science portfolio
Competitive Analysis
Global connected agriculture market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of connected agriculture market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.
Major Market Competitors/Players
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global connected agriculture market are Cisco Systems, Inc., Decisive Farming, IBM Corporation, PTC, SAP SE, Trimble Inc., Microsoft, Vodafone Group, Accenture, AT&T Intellectual Property, LINK LABS, Orange Business Services, SYSPRO, Epicor Software Corporation, Deere & Company, Oracle, Iteris, Inc., SMAG, Ag Leader Technology, GAMAYA and others.
Key Insights in the report:
- Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints
- Key market players involved in this industry
- Detailed analysis of the market segmentation
- Competitive analysis of the key players involved
Major Highlights of Connected Agriculture market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:
The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Connected Agriculture market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Connected Agriculture market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Connected Agriculture market.
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
- Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects
- Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.
- Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment
- Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years
- Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players
Table of Content:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 15: MARKET TRENDS
PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES
PART 18: APPENDIX
