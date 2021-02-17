Connected Agriculture Market New Innovations, Technology And Research 2021 Forecasts till 2026

Global “Connected Agriculture Market” 2021 Research report produces information with reference to market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2025. This report also contains the general and comprehensive study of the Connected Agriculture market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is a full-scale quantitative survey of the Connected Agriculture industry and provides data for building strategies to expand the market growth and effectiveness.

The global connected agriculture market was valued at USD 3.35 billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 17.08 % over the forecast period of 2021 – 2026 to reach a market value of USD 6.99 billion by 2026.

Top Leading Companies of Global Connected Agriculture Market are Cisco Systems Inc., IBM Corporation, SAP SE, Trimble Navigation Ltd, Microsoft Corporation, Vodafone Group PLC, Accenture PLC, SWIIM System, Orange Business Services, Link Labs LLC and others.

The competitive market players are identified along with their size, share, and strategies. The company profiles of these players, which includes their recent major developments, product portfolio, revenue, core competencies, and financials. Additionally, the report presents insights into the mergers & acquisitions, company profiles, financial status, product portfolio, and the SWOT analysis.

Key Market Trends

Smart Irrigation to Dominate the Market

– As the global population increases, there is an increasing demand for crops. This factor highlights the need for smart irrigation practices. Smart irrigation practices help to decrease the loss of water caused by using the traditional system as well as control the amount of water flowing into the plants.

– About 330 million hectares of land worldwide are equipped for irrigation. Irrigated agriculture represents 20% of the total cultivated land, but contributes to 40% of the total food produced worldwide.

– In order to support the clients in moving toward agricultural water stewardship, the World Bank is strengthening its overall approach to water usage in agriculture.

– The Bank’s work on water in agriculture is supported by the Water in Agriculture Global Solutions Group (GSG), a membership-based organization that provides services to its members and other stakeholders interested in enhancing the way water is used in agriculture, in terms of sustainability, productivity, and equity.

Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth



– There have been latest cases of drones being used in agriculture in the APAC region that stress their popularity. For instance, the Indian state of Maharashtra signed a partnership with the World Economic Forum (WEF) Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution for exploring the use of drones for various governmental services, especially agriculture.

– The Department of Agriculture (DA) in the Philippines is evaluating the potential of drones in changing the way the seeds are planted, the way fertilizers and pesticides are applied, and the way crops are monitored. Moreover, the ministry of Japan set a goal to introduce agricultural drones for about half of the land planted with rice, wheat, and soy across Japan by 2022.

– In addition, the Digital Directory, created in partnership with the Inclusive Business Action Network (iBAN), a global initiative focused on scaling up inclusive business models, serves to make the digital solutions more visible to the farmers and other agricultural stakeholders in Southeast Asia.

– All the aforementioned factors are expected to contribute significantly to the growth of the market in the region over the forecast period.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2021 and forecasts until 2025

Connected Agriculture industry report also Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

