Computer Monitor Market 2021 Rising Trends and New Technology Research – Dell Technologies Inc., HP Inc., TPV Technology Limited, Lenovo Group Limited, Samsung Group

Global “Computer Monitor Market” 2021 Research report produces information with reference to market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2027. This report also contains the general and comprehensive study of the Computer Monitor market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is a full-scale quantitative survey of the Computer Monitor industry and provides data for building strategies to expand the market growth and effectiveness.

Revenue in the PC Monitors & Projectors segment is projected to reach US$1,763m in 2021. The market is expected to grow annually by 1.8% (CAGR 2021-2026)

Top Leading Companies of Global Computer Monitor Market are: Dell Technologies Inc., HP Inc., TPV Technology Limited, Lenovo Group Limited, Samsung Group, Intelligent Imaging Innovations, LG Electronics Inc., Apple Inc., Acer Inc., AsusTek Computer Inc., BenQ Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Development Company LP, ViewSonic Corporation Inc. and others.

The competitive market players are identified along with their size, share, and strategies. The company profiles of these players, which includes their recent major developments, product portfolio, revenue, core competencies, and financials. Additionally, the report presents insights into the mergers & acquisitions, company profiles, financial status, product portfolio, and the SWOT analysis.

Industry News and Updates:

January 2020 – Dell Technologies Inc. announced an update of its existing product line of PC monitors ahead to CES 2020, by launching two monitors with a particular focus on creativity and productivity. The Dell UltraSharp U4320Q features a 42.5-inch 4K monitor with USB C support that can deliver 90W of power. The Dell 86 C8621QT features an 85.6-inch touch screen display and 4K UHD resolution with USB-C connectivity.

– January 2020 – Acer showcased CG552K a 55 inch, 4K OLED gaming monitor that supports NVIDIA G-sync, sports adaptive sync with 120Hz refresh rate. Additionally, the monitor is equipped with plenty of connectivity options, including USB-C, USB-A ports, pair of 10W speakers, and is said to have 98.5% DCI -P3 color gamut and 400 nits brightness.

Key Market Trends

Gaming to Witness the Fastest Market Growth

– With the advent of competitive gaming platforms, such as e-sports, which now is considered to be a billion-dollar industry, and gaining popularity of titles, including Overwatch, Counter-Strike, Fortnite, and PUBG, which can reach a refresh rate of as much as 240Hz to allow the screen to keep up with rapid movements of the players elevates both the demand and growth of the market.

– Also, 2019 was the year for significant announcements of gaming subscription services from major vendors, including Apple Arcade and Google Stadia, which aim to provide a cross-platform gaming experience with cloud gaming. This instance would further leverage the global demand for gaming monitors.

– Furthermore, the development of frame syncing technologies such as G-Sync, V-Sync, Freesync that help monitors to synchronize the frame of games with the monitor refresh rate for better stability and performance and help prevent issue associated with monitors such as screen tearing. For instance, Gamers often prefer to purchase monitors that are frame syncing enabled.

