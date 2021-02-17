Composable Infrastructure Market 2021 (CAGR 21.3% and Players) – Nutanix Inc, Juniper Networks, Inc., Lenovo Group Limited

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the Composable Infrastructure market in its latest report titled, “Composable Infrastructure Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2021 – 2026)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The composable infrastructure market is expected to grow at a 21.3% CAGR during the forecast period of 2021-2026.

Top Key Players in the Global Composable Infrastructure Market: Nutanix Inc, Juniper Networks, Inc., Lenovo Group Limited, Dell EMC (Dell Technologies Inc), Western Digital Corp, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co, NetApp Inc., DriveScale, Inc., TidalScale, Inc., Liqid Inc.

– In March 2020, DriveScale, Inc. announced support for the programmable Mellanox BlueField SmartNIC, an IPU that can be used to offload network and storage processing from the host CPU. The alliance between BlueField and DriveScale’s composable platform enables end-to-end, automated NVMe-oF deployment, and composes storage and compute nodes over a standard ethernet network.

– In May 2020, Dell Technologies announced the launch of Dell EMC PowerStore, a modern, adaptable infrastructure platform built from the cutting-edge technology and expertise to solve the challenges of the contemporary data era. The customers can enhance their PowerStore capacity and performance after 180 days of frequency. The combination of flexible upgradation and Dell EMC PowerStore’s flexible architecture significantly reduce the need for disruptive platform migrations.

Key Market Trends

IT & Telecom Vertical is Expected to Grow at a Significant Rate Over the Forecast Period

– In the current scenario, IT & telecom enterprises want to accelerate their data, apps, and innovation. This needs the ability to more efficiently manage conventional bare-metal and virtualization applications while supporting containerized applications with software-driven automation, and a fluid pool of resources that can flexibly custom fit to the specific requirements of applications. As tech firms transition from a software-defined data center to an autonomous one, IT teams required to put the insights gathered about the infrastructure and workloads into insights-driven actions to ensure an environment that is always-fast.

– For instance, in November 2019, Hewlett Packard Enterprise announced composability and integrated intelligence offerings by integrating its AI and machine learning-driven HPE Primera platform with the composability in HPE Synergy and HPE Composable Rack. It will help customers rapidly deliver new apps and innovations to boost their businesses forward.

– In May 2020, DriveScale Inc., a provider of the bare metal cloud infrastructure solutions, announced its support for Western Digitals OpenFlex composable architecture. The significant combination of DriveScale Composable Platform and OpenFlex enables automated, end-to-end NVMe over Fabrics deployment so customers can provision compute and storage resources.

– Composable infrastructure providers like Liqid Inc. offer a low-latency PCIe fabric to connect the pools of GPUs, CPUs, FPGAs, NVMe storage, and Intel Optane non-volatile memory. The IT customers can orchestrate balanced systems for each artificial intelligence phase of data ingest, cleaning or tagging, training, and inference while minimizing the infrastructure footprint. The major technology providers will help boost the segments growth in the coming years by introducing these innovative offerings for the IT & telecom sector.

Regional Analysis:

The report offers an in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Composable Infrastructure market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

North America Geographic Segment is Expected to Hold a Significant Share Throughout the Forecast Period

– The primary driver for the growth of the North America geographic segment is the significant presence of technology providers. These players focus on entering into partnerships, merger-acquisitions, and innovative solutions offerings to stay in the regional and globally competitive landscape.

– In February 2020, Fungible Inc, a US infrastructure systems startup, is developing front-end every system resource with its composable microprocessors. It will help to offload security and storage functions from server CPUs.

– Due to the sustainable and well-established economy of the region, the market is likely to show immense growth potential during the forecast period. Additionally, the growth of the market is also attributable to the increasing use of virtualization across various industry verticals.

– According to Spiceworks study, in 2020, the North American enterprises with a size of more than 5,000 people are spending nearly 22% on hosted/ cloud-based services, which will further drive the regions growth in the coming year.

