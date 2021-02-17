Competitive and Opportunities Analysis of India Rail Transport Market of Seismic Isolator Floor Market

The report “India Rail Transport Market, By Type (Passenger Rail Transportation, Rail Freight Medium-Distance Passenger Transport, Long-Distance Passenger Transport, Short-Distance Passenger Transport, Intermodals, Tank Wagons, Freight Cars) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030”.

Key Highlights:

On March 2, 2020, Indian Railways Chittaranjan Locomotive works has achieved a world record for manufacturing the highest number of rail engines in a year.

On February 27, 2020, Indian Railways dedicated freight corridors to enable the government to run freight trains as per a time schedule.

Analyst View:

Market Growth Drivers

Increasing connectivity.

Increased use of public transport system.

Opportunities and Trends

Alternative energy sources.

Increasing government investments.

Region Countries North America U.S. & Canada Europe U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX, NORDIC, Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China, India, Japan, South Korea Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America Middle East and Africa Israel, GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key Market Insights from the report:

The market report has been segmented on the basis of type.

By type, the freight segment accounts for the largest share in the rail transportation market.

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the India rail transport market includes Indian Railways, Inter Globe Aviation Ltd., Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Ltd., Cochin Shipyard Ltd., and VRL Logistics Ltd.

The market provides detailed information regarding industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory framework across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the market are included into the report.

