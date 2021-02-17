Cognitive Assessment and Training in Healthcare Market Outlook 2027: Top Companies, Trends, Growth Factors Details by Regions, Types and Applications

The research and analysis conducted in Cognitive Assessment and Training in Healthcare Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Cognitive Assessment and Training in Healthcare industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Cognitive Assessment and Training in Healthcare Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global cognitive assessment and training in healthcare market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 39.30% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed due to the awareness regarding brain fitness and technological advancements.

Cognitive assessment and training is a study of the psychological activities of an individual and the pace of information processing. The assessment may be helpful for personal early detection of dementia, cognitive training, and management of fitness. A significant market trend for individuals who have experienced a minor stroke is the use of cognitive assessment in home care.

Market Drivers:

Surging geriatric population, is driving the market growth

Awareness regarding brain fitness, is helping the market to growth

Continuous technological advancement, is flourishing the market growth

Surging prevalence of neurological diseases, drives the market growth

Market Restraints:

Strict rules and regulations of government globally, hampers the market growth

Negative image about brain training efficiency in the media, hinders the market growth

Segmentation: Global Cognitive Assessment and Training in Healthcare Market

By Assessment Type

Pen and Paper Based-Assessment

Hosted Assessment

Biometrics Assessment

By Component

Solution Assessment Data Management Project Management Data Analysis and Reporting Others

Services Training and Support Consulting



By Application

Clinical Trials

Screening and Diagnostics

Brain Training

Academic Research

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, Pearson TalentLens had launched DAT Next Generation which helps in the measurement of cognitive ability, which are related to different areas of employment and training, in order to predict success for the recruitment process. This launched had enabled the companies to recruit the most efficient employees.

In October 2016, Savonix Inc., had launched their cognitive assessment app, Savonix Mobile. It has eliminated paperwork for cognitive function as well as serving as providers of the patients for the integration of treatment planning and decision-making. The launch had enabled in providing the better understanding of patient’s health by critical cognitive data.

Competitive Analysis

Global cognitive assessment and training in healthcare market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of cognitive assessment and training in healthcare market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global cognitive assessment and training in healthcare market are Cambridge Cognition Ltd, Signant Health, Medavante-ProPhase Inc., Quest Diagnostics, Cogstate Ltd., NeuroCog Trials, VeraSci, CogniFit, ERT Clinical, Total Brain, Pearson India Education Services Pvt. Ltd, ImPACT Applications Inc., GL Assessment, LearningRx, Lumos Labs, Inc., neuroCare Listen And Learn Pty Ltd., Posit Science, Oxford Learning Centres, Inc., CNS Vital Signs, LLC, Synergy Wellbeing among others.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key Market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Cognitive Assessment and Training in Healthcare market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Cognitive Assessment and Training in Healthcare market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Cognitive Assessment and Training in Healthcare market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Cognitive Assessment and Training in Healthcare market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

