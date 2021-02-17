Cloud System Management Software Market Backup Restore Software Market 2021 Precise Outlook – Amazon Web Services, Inc., IBM Corporation (Red-Hat), Vmware Inc.

Global “Cloud System Management Software Market” 2021 Research report produces information with reference to market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2025. This report also contains the general and comprehensive study of the Cloud System Management Software market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is a full-scale quantitative survey of the Cloud System Management Software industry and provides data for building strategies to expand the market growth and effectiveness.

The Cloud System Management Software Market is expected to register a CAGR of 26.2% over the forecast period from 2021 – 2026.

Top Leading Companies of Global Cloud System Management Software Market are BMC Software Inc., IBM Corporation (Red-Hat), Vmware Inc., New Relic Inc., Splunk Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Broadcom Inc. (CA Technologies), Oracle Corporation, Servicenow Inc., RightScale (Flexera Software LLC ), Amazon Web Services, Inc., Dynatrace LLC, Datadog, Inc., Micro Focus International PLC and others.

The competitive market players are identified along with their size, share, and strategies. The company profiles of these players, which includes their recent major developments, product portfolio, revenue, core competencies, and financials. Additionally, the report presents insights into the mergers & acquisitions, company profiles, financial status, product portfolio, and the SWOT analysis.

Key Market Trends

BFSI is Expected to Hold Significant Share



– As more banks and financial services organizations look to monetize data by predicting customer spending patterns, insights-driven from unstructured datasets, the demand for AI, predictive analytics, and big data continues to grow. As a result, multi-cloud financial management and FinOps are becoming significant drivers of cloud management for systems and services. The present state of data science and machine learning pervasiveness in banking and other financial service offerings attract the mission-critical development of cloud management.

– Moreover, the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) led BFSI-based organizations to change how they think about data. Being accustomed to stringent regulation, banks, investment funds, insurance companies, and allied businesses have been tasked with managing their data even more closely to avoid fines and reputational loss from failing to comply with the regulations.

– Likewise, American Fidelity (AF), supplemental insurance products and enrollment benefits provider, has over 1.5 million policyholders across 49 states of America, with more than 2.5 million policies. The company struggled to realize the performance of its critical customer-facing enrollment systems. These enrollments further operate across a hybrid, multi-cloud environment built on a mix of on-premise systems, Azure and AWS environments. Dynatrace offers multiple monitoring tools to obtain single view-based visibility into its environment and eliminate performance blind spots, which significantly improved AF’s application performance.

– Also, instead of extending offerings concerning the BFSI sector, in May 2019, Apptio acquired Cloudability Inc. The latter’s Financial Operations (FinOps) Platform brought in over USD 9 billion in enterprise cloud spending across AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud. With this acquisition, capability extension in the form of providing a real-time understanding of cloud spending, and continual optimization of cloud costs attracted varied clientele for Apptio.

– As of August 2020, Apptio launched an Integrated Kubernetes Financial Management as a container orchestration layer to enable the allied organization to scale its commitment to containerized workloads. This is in line with the growing segment’s container usage, as its benefits are being realized across application development and operations.

Asia-Pacific is Expected to Witness Highest Growth Rate

– The Asia-Pacific is expected to witness growth owing to the growing spending on IT infrastructure, rise in adoption of cloud-based applications, and increasing demand for automation of processes. A cloud management platform is becoming a basic need for enterprises with multi-cloud deployments, one addressed by almost all cloud providers. Multi-cloud has become the norm for most enterprises across the Asia Pacific region. It is expected that 84% of CIOs in the Asia Pacific believe multi-cloud would constitute up to 50% of their hosting environment in the next three years.

– As more Asia-Pacific enterprises move to the hybrid cloud, many innovative solutions have emerged to help organizations manage cloud applications’ lifecycle in a heterogeneous IT environment. According to the Enterprise Cloud Index Report by Nutanix, a significant vendor in enterprise cloud computing, in 2019, the financial sector in India outpaces other industries in the adoption of hybrid cloud, with the deployment of hybrid cloud with a penetration rate of 21%, compared to the global average of 18.5%. Hence such developments are boosting the market’s growth positively.

– Moreover, growing development in the cloud computing industry and government initiative would positively drive the market’s growth over the forecast period. For instance, According to the Development Research Center (DRC) of the State Council, China’s Cabinet, the cloud computing industry in the country is expected to exceed CNY 300 billion (USD 42.3 billion) by 2023, over a threefold increase from its 2018 market value of CNY 96.28 billion. During this forecast, over 60% of the country’s businesses and government agencies depend on cloud computing as an integral part of their daily operations.

– Strong government backing and substantial private sector investment are behind the growth of China’s cloud computing industry. According to data from the National Development and Reform Commission, the country’s top economic planning body, in each year since 2010, the central government has invested over CNY 1 billion toward developing the domestic cloud computing industry. NASSCOM has also stated that Business Process Management (BPM) and IT services in India contributes to over 14% and 10% of the global demand and is expected to continue with the consistent growth in the worldwide cloud adoption rate. The government supported the need for growing IT and Infrastructure through various incentive programs. The growth of IT services in India will drive the market’s growth positively.

– The growing investments and developments in the IT and telecommunication and BFSI industry in the region are expected to create opportunities for the market. The Indian IT and IT-enabled services industry is the dominant source for most countries worldwide, which accounted for over 55% of the global services sourcing businesses in 2018 (IBEF). Furthermore, Covid-19 has accelerated customer demand for digital technologies to ensure resilient enterprise business operations across the region, resulting in cloud-based offerings replacing traditional products. Key verticals such as BFSI, healthcare, and manufacturing sectors are witnessing a surge in demand for cloud-based solutions, owing to features such as remote data storage capabilities and provisioning of privileges for hosted applications.

