Cloud Kitchen Market WILL HIT BIG REVENUES IN FUTURE | BIGGEST OPPORTUNITY BY KEY PLAYERS – Kitchen United, Rebel Foods, DoorDash Kitchen

The global kitchen market size was valued at $43.1billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $71.4billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 12.0% from 2021 to 2027.

COVID-19 containment situation, end-use market recovery & Recovery Timeline of 2020/ 2021

covid-19 scenario Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment Expected Industry Recovery Timeline Business Impact Horizon Opening of Economy by Q3 2020 xx xx xx xx Recovery – Opening of Economy extended till Q4 2020 / Q1 2021 xx xx xx xx

The global kitchen market size was valued at $43.1billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $71.4billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 12.0% from 2021 to 2027. Cloud kitchens are delivery-only kitchens which can be owned by a brand or third party working with various brands. Brands which are using cloud kitchens can also operate virtual restaurant or brick-and-mortar restaurant. Moreover, on the flip side brick-and-mortar restaurants are using separate cloud kitchen to provide more efficient delivery. Furthermore, rise in utilization of independent cloud kitchens by grocery stores, restaurant brands and multi-branded restaurants have augmented the growth of the cloud kitchen market. In addition, Kroger has partnered with food delivery service ClusterTruck to launch multiple independent cloud kitchen that serve up meal delivery from central kitchens. Moreover, hectic work schedule of millennial and Gen Z along with increase in demand for international cuisines such as Korean Tacos, Butter Chicken Dosa, Ramen Burgers and others, is boosting the growth of cloud kitchen market.

There has been an increase in number of users on various social media sites with rise in internet penetration. Considering this, most of the key players in the cloud kitchen market strategize on promoting their products and services on these social media platforms. Social media marketing is one of the major strategies adopted by various companies and industries to promote their product offerings. Thus, rise in use of social media marketing is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunity for the growth of the cloud kitchen market and eventually increase its customers. However, the increase in number of fine dining and quick service restaurants such as Subway, McDonald, Starbucks, KFC, Pizza Hut, Restaurant Brands International, and Dunkin Donut, are one of the major factors that hampers the growth of the cloud kitchen market. In addition, this quick service restaurant have a global presence along with high amount of liquidity owing to which smaller cloud kitchen are unable to compete with this giants. Moreover, these giant quick service restaurants have large product offering, world class infrastructure along with best food delivery services, which attracts consumers. And hence, it affects the survival of cloud kitchen in the market.

The cloud kitchen market is segmented into type, product type, nature, and region. By type, the market is categorized into kitchen, commissary/shared kitchen, and kitchenpods. By product type, it is categorized into burger/sandwich, pizza/pasta, chicken, seafood, Mexican/Asian food and others. By nature, it is bifurcated into franchised and standalone. By region, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia & New Zealand, ASEAN and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa)

The key players operating in the cloud kitchen industry include Kitchen United, Rebel Foods, DoorDash Kitchen, Zuul Kitchen, Keatz, Kitopi, Ghost Kitchen Orlando, Dahmakan, Starbucks (Star Kitchen) and Cloud Kitchen.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the cloud kitchen market analysis from 2019 to 2027 to identify the prevailing cloud kitchen market opportunities.

– The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

– Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

– In-depth analysis of the cloud kitchen market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

– Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market industry.

– Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

– The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global cloud kitchen market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

– By Type

o Independent Cloud Kitchen

o Commissary/Shared Kitchen

o KitchenPods

– By Product Type

o Burger/Sandwich

o Pizza/Pasta

o Chicken

o Seafood

o Mexican/Asian Food

o Others

– By Nature

o Franchised

o Standalone

A systematic step framework for How to Tackle The Situation… “MITIGATE” | “SUSTAIN” | “GROW”: Business Strategy Recovery, Scenario and Planning

Key Segments Studied in the Global Cloud Kitchen Market

Geographical Breakdown: Regional level analysis of the market, currently covering North America, Europe, China & Japan

In-Depth Qualitative Analyses Include Identification And Investigation Of The Following Aspects: Market Structure, Growth Drivers, Restraints and Challenges, Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities, Porter’s Fiver Forces. The report also inspects the financial standing of the leading companies, which includes gross profit, revenue generation, sales volume, sales revenue, manufacturing cost, individual growth rate, and other financial ratios. The report basically gives information about the Market trends, growth factors, limitations, opportunities, challenges, future forecasts, and details about all the key market players.

Changing Forecasts in a Time of Crisis: explores key issues, including:

The heavy economic impacts of social distancing measures

Future changes in consumer behavior

The urgent need for high-frequency economic data

Mapping Out a Potential Recovery

Business Strategies During COVID-19

Near & Long Term Risk Outlook, Risk Assessment and Opportunities

Key questions answered: Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

What should be entry strategies, countermeasures to economic impact, and marketing channels?

What are market dynamics?

What are challenges and opportunities?

What is economic impact on market?

What is market chain analysis by upstream raw materials and downstream industry?

What is industry considering capacity, production and production value? What will be the estimation of cost and profit? What will be market share, supply and consumption? What about import and export?

What is current market status? What’s market competition in this industry, both company, and country wise? What’s market analysis by taking applications and types in consideration?

What were capacity, production value, cost and profit?

Who are the global key players in this industry? What are their company profile, their product information, and contact information?

Which manufacturing technology is used, what are their company profile, their product information, and contact information?

Key Points Covered in Cloud Kitchen Market Report: COVID 19 Impact Analysis

CHAPTER 1:INTRODUCTION

1.1.Report description

1.2.Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3.Key market segment

1.4.Research methodology

1.4.1.Primary research

1.4.2.Secondary research

1.4.3.Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2:EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1.Key findings of the study

2.1.1.Top impacting factors

2.1.2.Top investment pockets

2.1.CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3:MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1.Market definition and scope

3.2.Porter’s five forces analysis

3.3.Top player positioning

3.4.Market dynamics

3.4.1.Drivers

3.4.1.1.Raising demand for online food delivery

3.4.1.2.Increase in demand for international cuisine

3.4.1.3.Tech-savy ordering system

3.4.1.4.Fast paced lifestyle of consumers looking out for convenient food products

3.4.2.Restraint

3.4.2.1.Increase in health issues due to consumption of fast food

3.4.2.2.Competition from fine dining and quick service restaurant (QSRs)

3.4.3.Opportunity

3.4.3.1.Internet penetration

3.4.3.2.Rise of social media marketing

CHAPTER 4:GLOBAL CLOUD KITCHEN, BY TYPE

4.1.Overview

4.1.1.Market size and forecast

4.2.Independent cloud Kitchen

4.2.1.Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2.Market size and forecast

4.2.3.Market analysis by country

4.3.Commissary/shared kitchen

4.3.1.Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2.Market size and forecast

4.3.3.Market analysis by country

4.4.KitchenPods

4.4.1.Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.4.2.Market size and forecast

4.4.3.Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5:GLOBAL CLOUD KITCHEN, BY PRODUCT TYPE

5.1.Overview

5.1.1.Market size and forecast

5.2.Burger/Sandwich

5.2.1.Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2.Market size and forecast

5.2.3.Market analysis by country

5.3.Pizza/Pasta

5.3.1.Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2.Market size and forecast

5.3.3.Market analysis by country

5.4.Chicken

5.4.1.Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.4.2.Market size and forecast

5.4.3.Market analysis by country

5.5.Seafood

5.5.1.Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.5.2.Market size and forecast

5.5.3.Market analysis by country

5.6.Mexican/Asian food

5.6.1.Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.6.2.Market size and forecast

5.6.3.Market analysis by country

5.7.Others

5.7.1.Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.7.2.Market size and forecast

5.7.3.Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6:GLOBAL CLOUD KITCHEN, BY NATURE

6.1.Overview

6.1.1.Market size and forecast

6.2.Franchised

6.2.1.Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2.Market size and forecast

6.2.3.Market analysis by country

6.3.Standalone

6.3.1.Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2.Market size and forecast

6.3.3.Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 7:CLOUD KITCHEN, BY REGION

7.1.Overview

7.1.1.Market size and forecast, by region

7.2.North America

7.2.1.Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.2.2.Market size and forecast by type

7.2.3.Market size and forecast by product type

7.2.4.Market size and forecast by nature

7.2.5.Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 8:COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

8.1.Product Mapping

8.2.Competitive Dashboard

8.3.Competitive Heatmap

CHAPTER 9:COMPANY PROFILES

9.1.KITCHEN UNITED

9.1.1.Company overview

9.1.2.Key Executives

9.1.3.Company snapshot

9.1.4.Operating business segments

9.1.5.Product portfolio

9.1.6.R&D Expenditure

9.1.7.Business performance

9.1.8.Key strategic moves and developments

9.2.Rebel Foods

9.2.1.Company overview

9.2.2.Key Executives

9.2.3.Company snapshot

9.2.4.Operating business segments

9.2.5.Product portfolio

9.2.6.R&D Expenditure

9.2.7.Business performance

9.3.DOORDASH KITCHEN

9.3.1.Company overview

9.3.2.Key Executives

9.3.3.Company snapshot

9.3.4.Operating business segments

9.3.5.Product portfolio

9.3.6.R&D Expenditure

9.3.7.Business performance

9.4.ZUUL KITCHEN

9.4.1.Company overview

9.4.2.Key Executives

9.4.3.Company snapshot

9.4.4.Product portfolio

9.4.5.Key strategic moves and developments

9.5.KEATZ

9.5.1.Company overview

9.5.2.Key Executives

9.5.3.Company snapshot

9.5.4.Operating business segments

9.5.5.Product portfolio

9.5.6.R&D Expenditure

9.5.7.Business performance

9.6.Kitopi

9.6.1.Company overview

9.6.2.Key Executives

9.6.3.Company snapshot

9.6.4.Product portfolio

9.6.5.Business performance

9.7.GHOST KITCHEN ORLANDO

9.7.1.Company overview

9.7.2.Key Executives

9.7.3.Company snapshot

9.7.4.Operating business segments

9.7.5.Product portfolio

9.7.6.R&D Expenditure

9.7.7.Business performance

9.8.DAHMAKAN

9.8.1.Company overview

9.8.2.Key Executives

9.8.3.Company snapshot

9.8.4.Operating business segments

9.8.5.Product portfolio

9.8.6.R&D Expenditure

9.8.7.Business performance

9.9.STARBUCKS (STAR KITCHEN)

9.9.1.Company overview

9.9.2.Key executive

9.9.3.Company snapshot

9.9.4.Operating business segments

9.9.5.Product portfolio

9.9.6.R&D expenditure

9.9.7.Business performance

9.10.CLOUD KITCHEN

9.10.1.Company overview

9.10.2.Key Executives

9.10.3.Company snapshot

9.10.4.Product portfolio

9.10.5.R&D Expenditure

9.10.6.Business performance

Continued….

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

