Cloud Backup Market Is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 24% by 2026 | IBM Corporation, Dell EMC, Backblaze Inc., Acronis International GmbH

The Cloud Backup Market is expected to register a CAGR of approximately 24% during the forecast period (2021 – 2026)

Top Leading Companies of Global Cloud Backup Market are IBM Corporation, Dell EMC, Backblaze Inc., Acronis International GmbH, Arcserve LLC, Rubrik, Veritas Technologies, Barracuda Networks, Inc., Carbonite, Inc., Commvault Systems, Inc., Cohesity, Inc. and others.

The competitive market players are identified along with their size, share, and strategies. The company profiles of these players, which includes their recent major developments, product portfolio, revenue, core competencies, and financials. Additionally, the report presents insights into the mergers & acquisitions, company profiles, financial status, product portfolio, and the SWOT analysis.

Key Market Trends

BFSI Expected to Exhibit Maximum Adoption



– The Banking Industry is rapidly adopting digital banking and investment solutions, which is also augmenting the demand for cloud computing in the BFSI industry. It provides greater business agility and scalability to the organizations in the industry. Several financial service organizations are migrating to cloud solutions to deliver innovation, customization, and security to gain a competitive edge.

– According to Capgemini, cloud solutions are helping the banks to significantly cut expenses by slashing infrastructure costs by a quarter and potentially saving about USD 15 billion by 2019. Hence, many vendors are providing IaaS and PaaS applications to eliminate the need to manage to host, maintaining, updating, and scaling service operations. These trends are expected to boost further the adoption of cloud backup solutions in the BFSI industry.

– Further, the increasing instances of data breaches in the banking sector are propelling the banks to adopt cloud backup solutions, which will enable them to recover from any disaster. Public cloud solutions provide an enhanced backup resource to ensure business continuity despite a disaster.

North America Expected to Dominate the Market



– With the presence of market leaders in the region and with the early adoption of technologies across various end-user verticals, North America stood as the leading regional market and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. Also, early adoption of new technologies, considerable investments in R&D for the cloud-based solutions, and enhanced IT infrastructure are expected to drive the market growth further.

– Moreover, low-cost, secure, and enhanced backup resources provided by the regional market players are expected to drive the dominance in the region further. In September 2019, IBM Cloud made additional price reductions on a selected virtual server, storage, backup, and network port speed pricing to help various organizations in further reducing their cloud infrastructure costs.

– The United States accounts for nearly half of all hyperscale data centers, indicating its dominance in cloud and internet technologies. Besides, companies like Google, Amazon, Microsoft, IBM, and other primary cloud providers continue to build new data centers at a frantic pace. Moreover, businesses in the region are also adopting cloud computing solutions, which contribute significantly to the data traffic. These trends indicate the need for cloud backup solutions in the region.

