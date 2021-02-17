Citizen Services AI for Traffic and Transportation Management Market Report 2020: Top Players Countries Type and Application Regional Forecast To 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Citizen Services AI for Traffic and Transportation Management Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Citizen Services AI for Traffic and Transportation Management industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Citizen Services AI for Traffic and Transportation Management Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global citizen services AI for traffic and transportation management market is expected register a healthy CAGR of 48.9% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. The growing adoption of artificial intelligence and analytics services with transport management is boosting the market growth.

Market Definition: Global Citizen Services AI for Traffic and Transportation Management Market

Citizen services AI for traffic and transportation management can be defined as the solution that provides the opportunity to government agencies to actively manage all services that offered to citizens while travelling. AI has the capability to understand and monitor all the video or audio information. The major benefit of using AI in transport management is that it enhances the safety of citizen while travelling with public transport.

Market Drivers:

Growing need for IT modernization is expected to drive the growth of the market

Rising requirement of automation will escalate the market growth in the forecast period

Integration of artificial intelligence with citizen services may enhance the market in the near future

Huge demand of IT technologies focusing on AI analysis and the requirement of IT infrastructure in government departments will also propel the market in the forecast period

Market Restraints:

Lack of awareness among government organizations is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Dearth of expertise and infrastructure among end-user may restrain the market in the forecast period

Segmentation: Global Citizen Services AI for Traffic and Transportation Management Market

By Technology

Machine Learning

Face Recognition

Natural Language Processing

Image Processing

By Application

Traffic and Transportation Management

Healthcare

Utilities

General Services

Public Safety

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia U.A.E South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, INRIX has introduced new artificial intelligence solution for traffic management. “INRIX AI” traffic shows a quantum leap forward for traffic intelligence. It will help the drivers to quickly reach their destination without any stress. AI Traffic will be providing accurate instantaneous updates about traffic conditions as well

In January 2018, Alibaba launched traffic management solutions named as ‘City Brain’, in Kuala Lumpur. This service utilizes machine learning for minimizing congestion on the city’s roads. The major benefit of using this service is that it will increase the average traffic speeds by 15% and help in recording traffic violations with accuracy of 92%

Competitive Analysis

Global citizen services AI for traffic and transportation management market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of citizen services AI for traffic and transportation management market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Major Market Competitors

Few of the major competitors currently working in global citizen services AI for traffic and transportation management market are ServiceNow, Accenture, IBM Corporation , Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, Alibaba, Tencent., ADDO AI, Baidu, Inc, Intel Corporation among others.

Research Methodology: Global Citizen Services AI for Traffic and Transportation Management Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key Insights in the Report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Citizen Services AI for Traffic and Transportation Management market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Citizen Services AI for Traffic and Transportation Management market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Citizen Services AI for Traffic and Transportation Management market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Citizen Services AI for Traffic and Transportation Management market.

