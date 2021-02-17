Chip Antenna Market 2021- Production, Sales and Consumption Volumes, Industry Comparison Analysis

Chip Antenna Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2021 – 2026)

Global Chip Antenna market has been thoroughly scrutinized and then carefully demarcated by geographic locations which are based on major economic regions and their topographical regions. Growing competition and the changing market dynamics has been highlighted. Aggressive market players are profiled with attributes of company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio and recent developments. The Market share and Market size prominent players for 2021 to 2026 are profiled in this report.

The Chip Antenna market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Top Companies like Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., Yageo Corporation, Johanson Technology, Inc., Fractus S.A., Antenova Ltd., Partron Co., Ltd., Inpaq Technology Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi Materials Corporation, Taoglas Limited, Fractus Antennas S.L

Scope of the Report:

The Chip Antenna Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.66% during the forecast period 2021 b- 2026. The growth of the market can be attributed to the growing miniaturization in consumer electronics and increasing application of Chip Antennas in IoT driven systems.

– April 2020 – Abracon, LLC a global manufacturer of frequency control, timing, synchronization, RF, connectivity and power solutions, launched newly available evaluation boards for a variety of chip antenna solutions.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing use of Chip Antennas in IoT Applications

– The growing deployment of IoT across end -user segments is expecte to act as a major driver of the market. IoT in manufacturing is being deployed to facilitate the production flow in a plant, as IoT devices automatically monitor development cycles, and manage warehouses and inventories. It is one of the reasons why investments in IoT devices have skyrocketed over the past few decades. IoT in manufacturing, logistics, and transportation is expected to rise to USD 40 billion by 2020.By 2025, the number of connected devices in the automation sector is expected to increase by a factor of 50.

– The increasing need for data analysis and integration of analytics is expected to propel the utilization of the Internet of Things market in Retail . Additionally, the use of e-commerce platforms is rapidly increasing owing to the ease of shopping and smartphone penetration in the market, which is likely to boost the market.

– For instance, Amazons first store in Seattle, the United States, is incorporated with self-checkout service and mobile payment methods, which are available on both Android and iOS systems. The store is equipped with cameras, sensors, and/or RFID readers, to identify shoppers and products, and use computer vision, deep learning algorithms, and the sensor fusion.

– Moreover, the rising usage of the cloud has supported the data generated across various verticals. By 2020, the accumulated volume of Big Data is expected to increase from 4.4 zettabytes to roughly 44 zettabytes or 44 trillion GB. Moreover, the number of IoT connected devices is expected to rise over 50 billion devices by 2020, creating terabytes of data that need to be managed, stored, and analyzed.

– The proliferation of 5G is also expected to aid the growth of IoT across major areas of application. According to Small Cell Forum, the total installed base of 5G in 2025 is predicted to be 13.1 million, over one-third of the total in use.

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: Chip Antenna Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyzed the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The research includes historic data from 2016 to 2020 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

