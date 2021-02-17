China Data Center Market 2021 Strategic Assessments – Tencent Holdings Ltd, Fujitsu Ltd, Digital Realty Trust Inc., SUNeVision Holdings Ltd

China Data Center Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2021 – 2026)

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the China Data Center Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for China Data Center investments from 2021 till 2026.

The China Data Center Market (henceforth referred to as the market studied) was valued at USD 13.01 billion in 2020, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 36.18 billion by 2026 while registering a CAGR of 19.2% during the period of 2021-2026.

The China Data Center market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies, like Tencent Holdings Ltd, Fujitsu Ltd, Digital Realty Trust Inc., SUNeVision Holdings Ltd, Equinix Inc., Centrin Data Systems Co. Ltd, China Telecommunications Corporation, China United Network Communications Group Co. Ltd, China Mobile Limited, Alibaba Cloud (Alibaba group holding limited) among others.

Scope of the Report

Growing demand for computing power is driving data center efforts in the country. The country is boosting its computing power and has become a prominent nation in terms of supercomputer volume. China continues to rise and now as of June 2020, has 227 supercomputers, up from 219 previous June, in the top 500 list as per the data published by top500.org. The US was a distant second at 113 supercomputers on the global list.

– Moreover, China is highly focusing to take the lead over global peers in data center construction, with larger enterprises looking to scale up their data centers to ensure stability and reliability of data services, as the application of 5G, wearable devices, internet of things, and artificial intelligence spurs a burgeoning demand for computing power.?

– Further the country has active data center players who have increased their focus on investing in constructing new data center facilities. For instance, Alibaba Cloud has recently completed the construction of three super data centers in Hangzhou, and Ulanqab City, Nantong. Together, they provide enough space to host one million additional servers. ?Recently in April 2020, the company announced that it was planning to spend CNY 200 billion (USD 28.2 billion) on its cloud infrastructure over three years. The expansion was said to be driven by the increased demand for digital resources resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.?

– The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has increased data usage. According to a report on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on China’s entertainment industry by Maoyan Entertainment, a leading platform providing innovative Internet-empowered entertainment services in China, movie industry was severely hit by the pandemic, the online entertainment market, including TV and streaming platforms, were booming as people were confined to their homes. As China gradually emerges and recovers from its Coronavirus lockdown, it’s clear that video streaming, e-commerce, games, and other businesses that rely on data centers will be in more substantial positions. The whole nation, 1.3 billion people, was locked down from early January until late March relied on e-commerce and home delivery, but the occasional breakdowns meant that, once the pandemic is safely over, the new investment will follow.

Latest news and developments:

– July 2020 – Digital Realty Trust Inc. has deployed the industry’s first Data Hub powered by the NVIDIA DGX A100 at its Interxion Digital Docklands Campus near the heart of London’s financial center. The company is accelerating digital transformation by introducing a new AI-ready infrastructure solution that enables customers to rapidly deploy AI models in close proximity to their data sets.

– April 2020 – Equinix Inc. announced its largest expansions of Equinix Cloud Exchange Fabric in seven new EMEA markets to help global businesses simplify hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructures. With this expansion of Equinix’s industry-leading interconnection service to Barcelona, Brussels, Geneva, Istanbul, Lisbon and Sofia, and extending into Hamburg in Q2 2020.

Key Market Trends:

Phenomenal Growth in E-commerce to Boost the Market Growth

– China’s stride into fifth-generation mobile telecommunications technology and the booming e-commerce sector is elevating the value of data centers. E-commerce sectors are adopting digital technology for efficient business processes. Currently, more than 70% of the population in China are using e-commerce services for performing commercial and non-commercial activities.

– According to the CNNIC, in 2013, gross merchandise volume on online shopping amounted to about CNY 1.9 trillion. Chinese online shoppers are expected to spend about CNY 11.3 trillion on internet markets by 2020. The number of online shoppers in China have surpassed the 700-million-mark in 2020, representing more than half of its population.

– In April 2020, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. announced to invest CNY 200 billion (USD 28 billion) on cloud infrastructure such as data centers over the next three years, a major effort to extend one of its fastest-growing businesses to more countries. By increasing their investment in cloud infrastructure and fundamental technologies, the company hopes to continue providing world-class, trusted computing resources to help businesses speed up the recovery process, and offer cloud-based intelligent solutions to support their digital transformation in the post-pandemic world.

– The proliferation of mobile payment systems has been a lightning rod in fueling the demand for data center infrastructures for these E-commerce company. Moreover, to reduce overall operational complexity while increasing flexibility, scaling, and efficiency, data centers are extensively used in the e-commerce industry.

