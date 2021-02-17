Certificate Testing Market Competitive Research And Precise Outlook 2021 To 2026 – Intertek Group PLC, SGS SA, Bureau Veritas SA, Underwriters Laboratories (UL)

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the Certificate Testing market in its latest report titled, “Certificate Testing Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2021 – 2026)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The Certificate Testing Market was valued at USD billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period 2021 – 2026.

Top Key Players in the Global Certificate Testing Market: Intertek Group PLC, SGS SA, Bureau Veritas SA, Underwriters Laboratories (UL), DNV GL, Eurofins Scientific SE, Dekra Certification GmbH, ALS Limited, BSI Group, SAI Global Limited, MISTRAS Group, Inc., Exova Group PLC, TUV SUD AG

– Feb 2019 – Intertek opened a 70,000 sq.ft. building and construction laboratory in Fridley, Minnesota. Through this, the company aims to offer customers systemic assurance, testing, inspection, and certification (ATIC) solutions which include full-scale, indoor mockup capabilities, air/water/structural testing, impact and pressure cycle testing, field testing, and acoustical field testing among others.

Key Market Trends

Products and Retail is Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share during the Forecast Period

The growing adoption of smart and wireless devices in the sector is also attracting many vendors to offer a range of product certification programs, for smart and wireless devices to help customers meet industry standards. These programs address a variety of technologies, including Bluetooth SIG, NFC Forum, LoRa Alliance, Sigfox, and GCF and PTCRB for cellular. These certifications are required if products leverage cellular and wireless technologies.

Products and Retail are expected to remain the fastest-growing segment, mainly due to the global expansion of online retail platforms. Personal care and beauty products, softlines and accessories, electrical and electronics, hard goods, toys, and juvenile products are significant fields, which TIC vendors are targeting.

The expanding scope of online payment services with standards, like EMV Co/ Visa, are also driving the need for TIC services. Mobile and wearables, point of sales terminals, cards and payment vendors, banks, and ICTK Payment & Finetech offer scopes of these services. According to the industry expert, about 25% of all product returns in the online retail market are mainly due to poor or unexpected quality. These factors are attracting market vendors to cater to innovative services for these cases.

Regional Analysis:

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Certificate Testing market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

APAC is Expected to Account for the Largest Market Share During the Forecast Period

– The growth of the certification market in APAC is driven by a combination of regulatory and economic determinants. Furthermore, investments in new technologies are sizeable and are likely to continue growing on the back of the rising global competition. Moreover, the governments of several countries in APAC are boosting investments by private actors in the technology area, which would lead to the enhanced application of independent certification services.

– Emerging markets, such as China, have become attractive, through the development of indigenous industries and subsequent acceleration in exports, the introduction of stringent standards, and rapid urbanization. Additionally, the rise of the middle class has led to an increase in private consumption and demand for both safety and product quality. This, in turn, offers growth opportunities in areas, such as food and consumer goods testing. One such example is the acquisition of TUV Rheinlands food analysis laboratories in China.

– Similar to many Asia-Pacific countries, South Korea has very limited domestic oil and gas resources. Every year, more than 98% of the fossil needs in the country is met by imported fuels. Sustainability in architecture is one of the critical factors among Korean design and engineering firms. Rising awareness about global warming and the limitation of resources pushed the government to adopt building codes, demanding high energy-efficient buildings for new constructions as well as existing infrastructure, thus fueling the growth of the Certificate Testing market.

This Certificate Testing Market report addresses:

– The Market size from 2016-2021

– Expected market growth until 2026

– Forecast of how market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities will affect

– Segment and regions that will drive or lead market growth and why

– Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

– In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market place

