Cereal Bar Market Insight Growth Analysis On Volume, Revenue And Forecast To 2020-2026 |Kellogg Company, Nestlé, Clif Bar & Company, Hain Celestial, General Mills, Inc

Few of the major competitors currently working in global cereal bar market are Kellogg Company, Nestlé, Clif Bar & Company, Hain Celestial, General Mills, Inc., Atkins Nutritionals, Inc., Kind LLC, The Quaker Oats Company, Mars Incorporated, FoodBev Media Ltd, MCKEE FOODS, Naturell India Pvt. Ltd., Pharmavite LLC, PepsiCo, Sunny Crunch Foods ltd, Gutscher Mühle Traismauer GmbH, Numix, Dailycer among others.

Global cereal bar market is expected to register a steady CAGR of 4.4% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing number of health-conscious individuals is the major factor for the growth of the market.

A cereal bar is a food product consists of various cereals such as nuts, seeds which are produce by pressing cereals and usually dried fruit as well as berries. They are covered and bind with glucose syrup. Many people due to changing life style prefer cereal bars as an alternative to the less-healthy snacks which provides a rapid source of energy. It is also used as an alternate for a meal. These bars consist of fat burning benefits, added nutrition and low content of calorie.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Increasing need of low-fat cereal bars will act as driver for the market growth

Growing popularity of on-the-go grab breakfasts is fueling the growth of the market

Change in snacking culture and wide range of retail distribution may enhance the market in the forecast period

Rising disposable income is also driving the market growth for a long run

High production cost due to the fluctuation in prices will restrict the growth of the market

Availability of alternative snacking products in market is restraining the market in the forecast period

Health issues due to the sugar content is also hindering the market growth

Cereal Bar Market share (regional, product, application, end-user) both in terms of volume and revenue along with CAGR

Key parameters which are driving this market and restraining its growth

What all challenges manufacturers will face as well as new opportunities and threats faced by them

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by your competitors and leading organizations

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the “Cereal Bar Market” and its commercial landscape

By Product Type (Granola/Muesli Bars, Snacks Bars, Energy & Nutrition Bars, Others),

Distribution Channel (Food Specialty Stores, Convenience Stores, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Online Stores, Others)

The CEREAL BAR report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2018, Nestlé launched Yes! fruit and nut cereal bar brand which consist of no added sugar or artificial additives. These are available in multipacks as well as single unit. This launch will increase the product portfolio and profit margin of the company

In February 2018, Alpen had introduced new cereal bar with Salted Caramel flavor. This bar is healthier among other bars having fewer calories. This launch will help the company to expand and strengthen their snacks bar business across the globe

Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Cereal Bar market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products

Chapter 3: Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales

Chapter 4: Presenting Cereal Bar market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions

