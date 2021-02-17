Ceramified Cable Market Latest Trends, Demands and Huge Business Opportunities 2021

The cable industry is continuously witnessing significant technological advancements. Development of cables focused on reducing current drop through the length of cable is one of the major milestones in energy conservation and safety enhancement in residential as well as commercial applications.With focus on enhancing fire resistivity, cable manufacturers have introduced ceramified cables for applications requiring longer evacuation time.The market for ceramified cable is forecast to grow steadily to become US$ 277.0 Mn by 2026 from US$ 175.8 Mn in 2017, at a CAGR of 5.2%.

The global ceramified cable market is broadly segmented by voltage level, application, and end- use industry. Based on voltage level, the market has been segmented into low voltage (less than 600v), medium voltage (600v to 69kv), and high voltage (greater than 69kv). Based on application, the market has been segmented into fire and smoke detection systems, emergency lighting and signage, emergency communication, rescue elevators, emergency generators, and others. The market is further segmented on the basis of end-use industry into building, industrial, transit, and defense.

Ceramified cable has been gaining traction over the last couple of years in developed countries due to incorporation of these products as a part of safety systems to improve fire safety. As a result, ceramified cables are undergoing further technological advancement in these countries, particularly in Western European countries, which has resulted in reduced price of these cables as compared to other fire retardant cables. This is considered to be a prominent factor fueling the growth of the ceramified cable market in Europe, as well as in North America. Moreover, ceramified cables in developing economies across the globe such as China, India, and Brazil, is witnessing increasing adoption due to increasing number of high rise buildings in these economies.

The ceramified cable market in Asia Pacific is expected to be fueled by the increasing adoption in China, which is analyzed to grow at a compound annual growth rate of over 5.4% during the forecast period. Furthermore, other Asian countries, for instance India and Australia are projected to fuel the growth of the ceramified cable market during the forecast period.

The study provides a decisive view on the global ceramified cable market by segmenting it on the basis of voltage level into low, medium, and high voltage. By application, the market has been classified intofire and smoke detection system, emergency lighting and signage, emergency communication, rescue elevators, emergency generators, and others, By end-user, the market has been segmented into building, industrial, transit, and defense. The report provides a detailed breakdown of the ceramified cable market region-wise and categorizes it based on various applications, thus providing valuable insights at micro and macro levels.

The report further highlights the competitive scenario within the ceramified cable market, thus ranking all the major players according to key recent developments and their geographic presence. The insights for the ceramified cable market are the result of our extensive primary interviews, secondary research, and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by considering the impact of different economic, political, social, legal, and technological factors.

On the basis of country, the North America market is bifurcated into Canada, the U.S., and Rest of North America. The Europe market is analyzed across the U.K., Germany, Italy, and Rest of Europe. The Asia Pacific ceramified cable market is also segmented at the country level which includes China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa region covers the GCC countries, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. Similarly, South America region includes Brazil and Rest of South America.

This report provides all the strategic information required to understand the ceramified cable market along with its voltage level and application. The report also provides insights related to the components and different application according to the various geographical regions mentioned above.