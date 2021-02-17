Catalog Management System Market 2021 Technology Development, Key Manufacturers, Forecast Based on Major Drivers and Trends Up to 2026

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the Catalog Management System market in its latest report titled, “Catalog Management System Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2021 – 2026)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The Catalog Management System Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9% over the forecast period 2021 to 2026.

Top Key Players in the Global Catalog Management System Market: SAP SE, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, ServiceNow Inc., Proactis Holdings Plc., and Coupa Software Inc., among others.

– June 2020 – Coupa Software Inc., announced that it has acquired BELLIN Group, a leading provider of treasury management software (TMS). With a long history in the treasury, BELLINs cloud-based TMS platform improves visibility and control over cash and optimizes treasury processes. The acquisition will extend Coupas value within the treasury, payments, and working capital processes, strengthening Coupas position as a comprehensive and indispensable platform for managing business spend.

Key Market Trends

IT & Telecom Vertical to Drive the Market

– With the increasing need for smartphones and other data-hungry devices in the digital era, giving customers the right products at the right time continues to be a challenge for CSPs. It can be challenging for CSPs to create, manage, and monetize data offers efficiently. A centralized product catalog assists seize revenue-generating opportunities, reduce time-to-market (TTM), deliver unparalleled Quality of Experience (QoE), retain a profitable subscriber base, reduce churn, and improve brand loyalty.

– Catalog Management System helps CSPs design, collaborate, organize, and manage offer life cycles with ease, giving them a competitive edge to launch numerous innovative plans and services. The decreased TTM and capacity to respond instantly to customer demands assure customer happiness, redefine the customer experience, boost ARPU and ROI, and lower operating costs.

– For instance, Ericsson Catalog Manager allows customers to rapidly launch and enable new innovative offerings with simple user experience and enterprise product, service & resource catalog capabilities, providing key catalog features such as centralized catalog, graphical designer tool, and scalable run-time access among others.

– Alepos next-gen Digital BSS platform, with a built-in product catalog, is designed to increase revenue and customer loyalty by facilitating a rapid TTM for innovative products and services. The centralized Alepo Product Catalog gives CSPs the flexibility to agilely respond in a continuously evolving market across multiple access technologies with fine-grained prepaid, postpaid, and hybrid plans.

– Catalog Management System has led to a catalog drove business processes strategy and the concept of an active/dynamic product catalog in business and IT architecture. According to Infosys Limited, catalog-driven architecture realizes several benefits, such as up to 25% increase in straight-through provisioning, 60-80% reduction of average handling time for order capture, 25-30% reduction of manual handling effort for capturing and executing customer orders, up to 80% improved time-to-market for product enhancements and launches.

Regional Analysis:

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Catalog Management System market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Asia Pacific (APAC) to be the Fastest Growing Region of the Market

– APAC is foreseen to be the fastest-growing region in the global catalog management systems market during the forecast period. Rapid economic developments, digitalization, globalization, and the increased adoption of cloud-based technologies are expected to drive the APAC region’s catalog management systems market. According to Minsheng Securities, the cloud computing market in China has increased from CNY 4.2 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach CNY 69.2 billion by 2021.

– The catalog management market in the Asia Pacific is expected to be fueled by an increase in the adoption of catalog management solutions by many SMEs in the region. The growth of the e-commerce sector in the region is also estimated to drive the catalog management market during the forecast period. For instance, as per IBEF & Morgan Stanley, the market value of the e-commerce industry in India was approximately USD 50 billion in 2018. This number was estimated to reach USD 200 billion by 2027.

– According to GSMA, In 2019, the smartphone adoption rate reached 64% and is expected to rise to 81% by 2025. Concurrently, the mobile subscriber penetration rate is expected to reach 60% in the same year. Hence, in the Asia-Pacific region, smartphone penetration is increasing, and increasing disposable income intensifies market growth.

– The burgeoning need for cost optimization and effective utilization of IT & Telecom infrastructures is expected to propel the demand for catalog management systems solution and its associated services. For instance, according to China Telecom, in 2019, China Telecom had generated a revenue of approximately 375.73 billion yuan, and according to Brand Finance, the brand value of China Telecom came to a total of 20.06 billion U.S. dollars in 2020.

