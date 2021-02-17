Cast Films Market Increasing Demand, Industry Share with Incredible Possibilities |Uflex Limited; Jindal Poly Films; Berry Global Inc.; Scientex

Latest Superior and comprehensive Market Research Report (2021-2026)

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global cast films market are Uflex Limited; Jindal Poly Films; Berry Global Inc.; Scientex; Intertape Polymer Group; Bemis Company, Inc.; CLONDALKIN GROUP; Bischof + Klein SE & Co. KG; POLYPLEX; Inteplast Group; Profol GmbH; POLIFILM GmbH; Copol International Ltd.; ObenGroup; Sigma Plastics Group; Paragon Films, Inc.; manuli packaging; FLAIR Flexible Packaging Corporation; TAGHLEEF INDUSTRIES GROUP; Alpha Marathon Film Extrusion Technologies Inc.; PT Panverta Cakrakencana; Mitsui Chemicals Tohcello.Inc.; TriPack Films Limited; PT. Bhineka Tatamulya Industri; Vista Packaging Pvt. Ltd.; ACHILLES CORPORATION among others.

Global cast films market is expected to register a steady CAGR of 4.15% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing demands for transparent/see-through packaging films that are capable of providing high-strength.

Cast films are a type of packaging films produced with the extrusion of polymers which is subsequently melted in a cast for the formulation of this thin film sheet. This hot film is then pinned to a cooled roll with the help of air or a vacuum box. With this process, cooling of the film becomes highly efficient as compared to blown process of film production.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Increasing areas of applications involving packaging of various raw materials of different end-users; this factor is expected to propel the growth of the market

Rising innovations in the market giving rise to various unique features such as anti-counterfeiting is expected to boost the growth of the market

High demands for these films from multilayer pouches applications acts as a market driver

Significant rise in the industrial establishments from the Asia-Pacific region is expected to have a positive impact on the market growth

Increasing prevalence of stringent regulations regarding the usage of plastics across various regions; this factor is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Shift in the preferences of consumer giving rise to greater demands for paper-based packaging solutions over non-biodegradable products; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market

By Material (PE, PP, PA, Others), Thickness (Up to 30 Microns, 30-50 Microns, 51-70 Microns, Above 70 Microns),

Packaging Format (Pouches, Bags, Laminates, Wraps, Labels),

Layer Structure (Multilayer, Monolayer),

End-Use Industry (Food & Beverages, Personal Care, Electricals & Electronics, Pharmaceuticals, Textile, Industrial, Others)

The CAST FILMS report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, Inteplast Group announced that their business division, “AmTopp Division” had enhanced their manufacturing capacity with the expansion of cast film extrusion lines at their facility situated in Indiana, United States. This expansion of capacity will add up to 60 million pounds of stretch film capacity. The new facility will be operational by the end of 2020 and will establish the company as a significant player in packaging films

In August 2018, Sigma Plastics Group along with King Pac Industrial announced that they had formulated a joint venture for the manufacturing of stretch films which will be based out of Bangkok, Thailand. The production facility will be capable of producing 80 million pounds of films annually while servicing the neighbouring regions for their demands of cast stretch films

