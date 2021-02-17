Care Coordination & Management Applications Market Size, Industry Trends, Leading Players, Share and Forecast to 2027
The global care coordination and management application market size is expected to grow at a higher CAGR of more than 15% during the forecast period 2020 to 2027.
According to the recent report published by Research Corridor, the Global Care Coordination and Management Applications Market is expected to provide sustainable growth opportunities during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. This latest industry research study analyzes the Care Coordination and Management Applications market by various product segments, applications, regions and countries while assessing regional performances of numerous leading market participants.
The report titled “Care Coordination and Management Applications Market – Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast – 2020 – 2027” offers a holistic view of the Care Coordination and Management Applications industry encompassing numerous stakeholders including raw material suppliers, providers, distributors, consumers and government agencies, among others. Furthermore, the report includes detailed quantitative and qualitative analysis of the global Care Coordination and Management Applications market considering market history, product development, regional dynamics, competitive landscape, and key success factors (KSFs) in the industry.
The report includes a deep-dive analysis of key countries including the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, India, Australia, Mexico, Brazil and South Africa, among others. Thereby, the report identifies unique growth opportunities across the world based on trends occurring in various developed and developing economies.
Care Coordination and Management Applications Market report summarizes the positive growth rate in upcoming years, and market size with competitive analysis. Our experts have analyzed the historical data to compare with the current market scenario to calculate the market growth in the coming years. The study provides an exhaustive report that includes an executive summary, scope, and forecast of the market.
The market is segmented on the basis of delivery mode, end-user, applications, and geography. By application, the segment is classified into disease management, case management, utilization management, and other applications. The disease management segment held the largest share of care coordination and management application market share in 2019 due to the ability to reduce the cost of care.
The Care Coordination and Management Applications Market Segmentation:
By Delivery Mode:
- Cloud-based
- On-premise
By End-User:
- Payers
- Providers
- Others
By Application:
- Disease Management
- Case Management
- Utilization Management
- Other Applications
By Region:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
List of Key companies:
- EXL Service Holdings, Inc.
- Casenet, LLC
- Medecision Inc.
- ZeOmega Inc.
- Cognizant Technology Solutions
- Cerner Corporation
- Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.
- TCS Healthcare Technologies
- Others
Key Questions Answered by Care Coordination and Management Applications Market Report:
- Product popularity and adoption based on various country-level dynamics
- Regional presence and product development for leading market participants
- Market forecasts and trend analysis based on ongoing investments and economic growth in key countries
- Competitive landscape based on revenue, product offerings, years of presence, number of employees and market concentration, among others
