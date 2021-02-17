Cable Management Market Size, Status, Global outlook 2021 – Schneider Electric SE, Cooper Industries (Eaton), Chatsworth Products Inc, HellermannTyton

Global Cable Management Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2021 – 2026)

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Global Cable Management Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Global Cable Management investments from 2021 till 2026.

The cable management market was valued at USD 22.50 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach a value of USD 37.81 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 10.94 %, over the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

The Global Cable Management market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies, like Thomas & Betts Corporation (ABB Group), Schneider Electric SE, Cooper Industries (Eaton), Chatsworth Products Inc, HellermannTyton, Panduit, Nexans S.A, Legrand SA, Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc, Atkore International Holdings, Marco Cable Management among others.

Scope of the Report

With ongoing technological progression with an aim to circumvent electrical & mechanical losses across a network will positively influence the transmission lime market which in return will boost the market for cable management.

– Further, increasing reserves in smart grid technology, growing renewable energy production, and government initiatives for upgrading the transmission and distribution systems are expected to drive this market. Proper cable management will help in fire safety and determining the defective wire which will reduce any hazardous event during transmission and distribution systems or energy production.

– Moreover, the cable management for optical fiber cables provides network reliability, better performance along with bend radius protection, and physical protection. Therefore, ongoing developments in telecommunication and the need for repair and maintenance of the existing technology foster the growth of the cable management market.

– However, fluctuating prices of raw materials such as plastic, and aluminum are one of the key factors which are hindering the growth of this market.

Latest news and developments:

May 2018- HellermannTyton launched a new line of the high-performance stud mount cable ties, a family of fasteners designed to bundle wires, cables or hoses and then easily press on to a threaded stud or bolt without tools.

Key Market Trends:

Energy Sector Offers Potential Growth

– The electricity transmission market is currently undergoing a major change with countries in pursuit of better efficiencies and more suitability for wheeling renewable energy. Increasing renewable power capacity has also increased the need for countries to interconnect their transmission systems in order to balance generation and demand through export and import of electricity.

– This, in turn, has pushed the construction of higher capacity interconnection lines which requires proper cable management to function smoothly.

– According to OMICS International, less than 0.02% of available solar energy resources are sufficient to entirely replace fossil fuels and nuclear power as an energy source. Thus, solar PV uses and applications have been justified and strongly recommended for grid electrification which in return creates a market for cable management market.

– Moreover, in the developing nations like, India which receives twice as much sunshine as compared to European countries, solar power is used as an effective renewable energy generation source. Thus, the Government of India has set a goal to raise solar power generation to 100 GW by 2022. All these initiatives will help solar energy to increase which in return will help the cable management market to flourish because it will ensure that space is utilized while wiring and maintains proper network performance of those wires with proper industry standards.

The key insights of the Cable Management Market report:

The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Cable Management market manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

The report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

The Cable Management market report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2016-2021 market shares for key vendors.

The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The report estimates 2021-2026 market development trends of Cable Management Market.

Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand and current market dynamics is also carried out

The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Cable Management Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

Finally, Cable Management Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and market development rate and figure and so on. Cable Management industry report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

How we have factored the effect of Covid-19 in our report:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

