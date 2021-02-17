Business Intelligence Market 2020| Industry Size, Share, Demand, Manufacturers and Forecast Research 2027
The Latest Research Report of Business Intelligence Market provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – Data Bridge Market Research
The research and analysis conducted in Business Intelligence Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Business Intelligence industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Business Intelligence Market report is provided that covers many work areas.
Global Business Intelligence Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 20.37 billion in 2018 to a projected value of USD 42.62 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.67% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to growth in adoption of IoT based technologies that have been caused by the significant emergence of IoT in every aspect of industries and business operations.
Market Definition: Global Business Intelligence Market
Business intelligence can be defined as the category of technological solutions and services employed by an organization for the analysis of data created through business operations and analysis of information associated with the business structure. It involves the usage of intelligence technologies which handle significant amounts of data which is historic, current and predictive/projected viewpoint which is gathered after the analysis.
Market Drivers:
- Growth in usage of cloud and cloud computing is one of the major factors driving the market growth
- Increasing demand of analysis-based and data-evident business decisions; this factor is expected to drive the market growth
Market Restraints:
- Requirement of large capital funds for the installation and integration of this technology in business operations; this factor is expected to restrain the market growth
- Variations in structure of industries and regions causing complications in regulations and compliances; this factor is expected to restrain the market growth
Segmentation: Global Business Intelligence Market
- By Component
- Platform
- Software
- Services
- Professional Services
- System Deployment & Integration
- Support & Maintenance
- Consulting Services
- Managed Services
- Professional Services
- By Data Type
- Structured Data
- Unstructured Data
- Semi-Structured Data
- By Technology
- Mobile
- Cloud
- Social
- Others
- By Deployment Model
- On-Demand
- On-Premises
- By Organization Size
- Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises
- Large Enterprises
- By Application
- Predictive Asset Maintenance
- Fraud Detection & Security Management
- Supply Chain Optimization
- Network Management & Optimization
- Workforce Management
- Sales & Marketing Management
- Operations Management
- Others
- By Industry Vertical
- BFSI
- Telecommunications & IT
- Retail & Consumer Goods
- Healthcare & Life Sciences
- Manufacturing
- Government & Defense
- Energy & Utilities
- Transportation & Logistics
- Media & Entertainment
- Others
- By Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
- North America
Key Developments in the Market:
- In February 2019, Pegasystems Inc. announced that they had purchased the assets of Infruid Labs, which will help in enhancement of Pegasystems Inc.’s product portfolio and enhance the customer experience for the existing products and services provided by the organization through better visualization and interpretation experiences.
- In January 2019, Continuum Managed Services announced that they had acquired Brightgauge. This acquisition is a strategic decision taken by Continuum Managed Services which will significantly improve the customers serviced by them and will help enhance their presence globally.
Competitive Analysis
Global business intelligence market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of business intelligence market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.
Major Market Competitors/Players
Few of the major competitors currently working in the business intelligence market are Microsoft; SAP SE; IBM Corporation; TABLEAU SOFTWARE; Oracle; SAS Institute Inc.; QlikTech International AB; MicroStrategy Incorporated; Information Builders; Pegasystems Inc.; Continuum Managed Services; Hitachi Vantara Corporation; TIBCO Software Inc.; Sisense Inc.; Verizon Wireless; RACKSPACE US, INC.; Cisco; AT&T Intellectual Property; Juniper Networks, Inc.; VMware, Inc; GoodData Corporation; TARGIT; ALTERYX, INC.; Birst, Inc.; Fair Isaac Corporation; Salesforce.com, inc.; ALTEN Group and Stratebi.
Research Methodology
Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.
The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.
Key Insights in the report:
- Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints
- Key market players involved in this industry
- Detailed analysis of the market segmentation
- Competitive analysis of the key players involved
Major Highlights of Business Intelligence market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:
The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Business Intelligence market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Business Intelligence market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Business Intelligence market.
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
- Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects
- Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.
- Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment
- Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years
- Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players
