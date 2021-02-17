Business Astrology Consulting Market uplifting massive growth by 2028 with Moonastro, Business-Astrology, Corporateastro, Astrodecision, Williamstickevers, Susiecox, Polarisbusinessguides

Astrology as a business is not a myth. It is a reality, aided by software, and is capable of generating revenues. The business of astrology has risen to disproportionate levels and is one of the biggest income grossers, but its spiritual soul has got lost somewhere in the process.

Mobile users in the United States spent an estimated $39.7 million in the top 10 highest-earning astrology apps last year, a 64.7% increase from 2018, Sensor Tower Store Intelligence data reveals. This signifies a burgeoning trend within non-game apps, and mirrors growth seen in other lifestyle subgenres such as meditation apps.

For this analysis, Sensor Tower studied the 10 top-grossing astrology apps in the U.S. for each year between 2016 and 2019. Astrology & Palmistry Coach was the highest earner for 2019, generating approximately $14 million in user spending, which represented 35.3 percent of the top 10’s total.

2018’s top astrology apps saw close to $24 million in spending; in comparison, just two years prior in 2016 the top 10 generated $7.7 million, or less than one-third of that amount. Combined revenue from the top 10 astrology apps increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 72.8 percent over the four-year period analyzed.

The major players profiled in this report include:

Market segmentation:

Type

Online

Offline

The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the Business Astrology Consulting market, covering important regions, viz, North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The emergence of the COVID-19 outbreak has brought an unprecedented impact on the market scenarios across several business sectors of the industries. However, this time shall pass soon. Increasing support from government administration, favorable initiatives from government, research institutes, clinics, and healthcare systems and several organizations can help in the fight against this COVID-19 pandemic.

