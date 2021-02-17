Brewing Equipment Market Increasing Demand, Industry Share with Incredible Possibilities | Krones AG, Paul Mueller Company, Praj Industries, MEURA

Latest Superior and comprehensive Market Research Report (2021-2026)

Few of the major competitors currently working in global brewing equipment market are ALFA LAVAL, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Krones AG, Paul Mueller Company, Praj Industries, MEURA, Della Toffola SpA, Criveller Group, KASPAR SCHULZ, LEHUI, Hypro Group, Ss Brewtech, ICC Northwest, Inc., GW Kent, FLECKS Brauhaus Technik Gmbh, KEG KING, DEUTSCHE BEVERAGE TECHNOLOGY, Prospero Equipment Corporation, BREWBILT MANUFACTURING LLC, Ximo, Meto Beer Equipment among others.

Global brewing equipment market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 6.0% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rapid growth in microbreweries and brewpubs is the major factor for the growth of the market. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

The beer is a popular beverage which is produced from fermentation of various grains which includes rye, wheat, and barley by using water and yeast. The brewing procedure includes milling, malting of the grain, boiling, mashing, lautering, wort separation, cooling, conditioning, fermenting, filtration, cellaring, carbonation and filling. There are approximately 7,500 breweries in the European countries. Since, last two decades, around USD 80.00 billion of beers are marketed in the European region. Currently, internet of things (IoT) technology is applied in the brewery industries which provide the detail information about volume of ingredients, waste products, weight, light and gas levels. With the increasing consumer preferences for artisanal and craft beer as compared to traditional beer or other alcoholic beverages is expected to fuel the market growth in upcoming years.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Rising consumer preferences for artisanal and craft beer as compared to traditional beer or other alcoholic beverages will act as driving force for the market

Growing number of microbreweries, as well as brew pubs is driving the growth of market

Product innovations in the brewery equipment market will be fueling the market growth

The rising popularity of beer culture among end-users will also boost the market

Refurbishment of old equipment’s will restrict the growth of the market

High capacity capital and maintenance costs will hamper the market growth

Rising power and energy costs will help to decline the growth of the market

By Type (Brewhouse, Cooling, Milling, Fermentation, Filtration, Filling),

Brewery Type (Microbrewery, Macrobrewery, Brew Pubs, Regional),

Mode of Operation (Manual, Semi-automatic, Automatic,)

Material Type (Copper, Brass, Aluminum, Stainless Steel, Mild Steel),

Size (Small Size, Mid-Size, Large Size),

Distribution Channel (Online Channels, Offline Channels)

The BREWING EQUIPMENT report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, Praj Industries had received Golden Peacock Eco-Innovation Award for 2G biomass to bioethanol technology. With this award, there will be increase awareness of the company and its products which will ultimately strengthen their position around the globe

In April 2018, Alpha Chemical had launched new veracity line of brewery cleaning products which are effective, efficient and user friendly. This will increase the product portfolio and revenue of the company

