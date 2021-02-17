Brand Management Software Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.8% by 2027, owing to the increasing adoption of cloud solutions, says Absolute Markets Insights

Constructive brand management has led to escalation in product prices, in addition to building positive awareness of the brand. This has in return also led to a solid foundation of loyal customers along with constructive brand associations. Substantial brand management is estimated to augment brand equity and effective brand awareness. In addition, brand management has the potential to powerfully influence market competition, customer engagement and company management. These traits are estimated to chiefly proliferate the global brand management software market over the forecast period.

The global brand management software market was valued at US$ 205.96 Million in 2018 and is estimated to reach US$ 557.02 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.8% over the forecast period.

Brands have a powerful influence across a company’s operations; with precise management, they can powerfully impact customer engagement and company management, in addition to positively contributing towards brand management software market competition. Brand management tools enables teams to manage workflow processes for creating and approving new marketing assets and collateral necessary for launching new marketing campaigns and other activities, which help to boost brand awareness and loyalty. This forms one of the key attributes to the growth of the brand management software.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global brand management software market. The scope of the Brand Management Software has been evaluated from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players, their regional and global presence, along with insights into their prominent strategies. The geographical analysis focuses on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

The growing need to secure brand identity coupled with centralized management of data across channels is fostering the growth of software market.

The prominent adoption of analytics in brand management software is expected to continue during the forecast period.

The integration of predictive analytics for marketing strategies paves a substantial opportunity for brand management software market

Major industry participants operating in global brand management software market include BLUE Software, LLC., Brand24 Global Inc., Brandware, Brandworkz Ltd., Bynder, Cordeo, Delivra, Inc., amongst others.

Global Brand Management Software Market

By Deployment Mode:

Cloud Based

On Premise

By End User:

Corporate Small and Medium Sized Enterprises Large Enterprises

Individuals

By Application

Lead Management

Customer Management

Review Management

Data Management

Others

By Verticals:

Energy and Utilities

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Manufacturing

Retail

IT and Telecommunication

Others

By Region:

North America S. Canada Mexico Rest of North America

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India New Zealand Australia South Korea Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Egypt Kuwait South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



