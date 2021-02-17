Bike Lock Market 2021 | Global Industry Analysis, Key Strategies, Demand, Size, Share and Regional Trends by Forecast to 2022
The forecast period 2018-2024 is expected to show significant growth in global bike lock market. There will be a significant sales and utilisation of Bike Lock product. Are you ready to cope up with growing market? No, then have a look at our report overview and send your query to us.
Biking has undergone a renaissance over the past five years. Facts show that number of bike users has increased and the number is expected to grow in future. This augmented growth is resulting into increasing demand for bike lock around the world. The bike lock market is expected to grow in future owing to rising safety concerns of riders. U-locks and cable locks currently make up the majority of the market. The lightweight and specialty designs of bike lock introduced to the market present lucrative opportunities in future.
The current market for student bike riders is dominated mainly by four categories including u-locks, cable locks, chain locks and specialty locks. Since the specialty locks rarely target college riders, the majority of students use either u-locks for maximum security or cable locks for slightly more convenience at the cost of security. There is no option that satisfies both desires for bike security.
Our report studies global Bike Lock market and covers historical and forecast data for construction, material, cable thickness, end user, regional and country level.
Bike Lock Market Report Covers Top Players Like,
Kryptonite
ABUS
OnGuard
Blackburn
Master Lock
TiGr
Pitlock
Spybike
Hiplok
LATTIS
Raleigh
Oxford HD
American Lock
JINDIAN
TONYON
TOPDOG
GIANT
ROCKBROS
INBIKE
MIWA
Goal
NHN
Nitto
PLUS
Along with these leading players, there are number of other small and mid-sized players who are coming with huge investment and innovative product launch in the bike lock industry.
We have segmented the global Bike Lock market as follows,
Bike Lock Market by Construction,
U-locks
Chain Locks
Folding Locks
Cable Locks
Based upon construction segment, U-locks and cable locks currently make up the majority of the market. in the 2016. The chain segment is likely to register a CAGR of around 6.6% during the forecast period.
Bike Lock Market by Material,
Stainless Steel
Copper
Aluminium
Others
Based upon material segment, stainless steel segment has registered maximum to CAGR during the period of 2017-2024.
Bike Lock Market by Cable Thickness,
Under 10 mm
10 to 11.9 mm
12 to 12.9 mm
13 to 13.9 mm
14 mm & Above
Based upon cable thickness segment, 10 to 11.9 mm segment is has registered maximum to CAGR of around during the period of 2017-2024.
Bike Lock Market by Region
North America
U.S.
Mexico
Canada
Europe
UK
France
Germany
Italy
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
Southeast Asia
Latin America
Brazil
The Middle East and Africa
GCC
Africa
Rest Of MEA
Our new report discusses issues and events affecting the Bike Lock market.
The report covers discussions and qualitative analyses:
The Strong Growth of Bike Lock Market
Trends Toward Bike Lock Market
Factor Affecting Bike Lock Market
