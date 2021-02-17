Bike Lock Market 2021 | Global Industry Analysis, Key Strategies, Demand, Size, Share and Regional Trends by Forecast to 2022

The forecast period 2018-2024 is expected to show significant growth in global bike lock market. There will be a significant sales and utilisation of Bike Lock product. Are you ready to cope up with growing market? No, then have a look at our report overview and send your query to us.

Biking has undergone a renaissance over the past five years. Facts show that number of bike users has increased and the number is expected to grow in future. This augmented growth is resulting into increasing demand for bike lock around the world. The bike lock market is expected to grow in future owing to rising safety concerns of riders. U-locks and cable locks currently make up the majority of the market. The lightweight and specialty designs of bike lock introduced to the market present lucrative opportunities in future.

The current market for student bike riders is dominated mainly by four categories including u-locks, cable locks, chain locks and specialty locks. Since the specialty locks rarely target college riders, the majority of students use either u-locks for maximum security or cable locks for slightly more convenience at the cost of security. There is no option that satisfies both desires for bike security.

Our report studies global Bike Lock market and covers historical and forecast data for construction, material, cable thickness, end user, regional and country level.

Along with these leading players, there are number of other small and mid-sized players who are coming with huge investment and innovative product launch in the bike lock industry.

We have segmented the global Bike Lock market as follows,

Bike Lock Market by Construction,

U-locks

Chain Locks

Folding Locks

Cable Locks

Based upon construction segment, U-locks and cable locks currently make up the majority of the market. in the 2016. The chain segment is likely to register a CAGR of around 6.6% during the forecast period.

Bike Lock Market by Material,

Stainless Steel

Copper

Aluminium

Others

Based upon material segment, stainless steel segment has registered maximum to CAGR during the period of 2017-2024.

Bike Lock Market by Cable Thickness,

Under 10 mm

10 to 11.9 mm

12 to 12.9 mm

13 to 13.9 mm

14 mm & Above

Based upon cable thickness segment, 10 to 11.9 mm segment is has registered maximum to CAGR of around during the period of 2017-2024.

Bike Lock Market by Region

North America

U.S.

Mexico

Canada

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Latin America

Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

GCC

Africa

Rest Of MEA

Our new report discusses issues and events affecting the Bike Lock market.

The report covers discussions and qualitative analyses:

The Strong Growth of Bike Lock Market

Trends Toward Bike Lock Market

Factor Affecting Bike Lock Market

