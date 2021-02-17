Autonomous Data Platform Market 2021 Is Booming Worldwide | Top Key Players :Amazon Web Services, Teradata Corporation, Qubole Inc, MapR Technologies, Inc

Global Autonomous Data Platform Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2021 – 2026)

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Global Autonomous Data Platform Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Global Autonomous Data Platform investments from 2021 till 2026.

The Autonomous Data Platform Market is expected to register a CAGR of 21.7% over the forecast period 2021 – 2026.

Click the link to get a Sample Copy of the Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082593289/autonomous-data-platform-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026/inquiry?mode=A15.

The Global Autonomous Data Platform market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies, like Oracle Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Teradata Corporation, Qubole Inc, MapR Technologies, Inc., Alteryx Inc., Ataccama Corporation, Cloudera, Inc., Gemini Data Inc., Datrium, Inc., Denodo Technologies, Paxata, Inc., Zaloni Inc. among others.

Scope of the Report

The growing adoption of cognitive computing technology and advanced analytics as well as the rising volume of complex and unstructured data drive market growth. Across the world, people are swapping information that is going to develop in the coming years. Domo Inc. estimated that 1.7MB of data will be created every second for every person on earth by 2020 end. Additionally, rising demand for autonomous data platforms from SMEs and accelerating adoption of cloud technology are the determinants for the growth of this market.

– Big Data has turned out to be one of the widespread technologies being utilized by companies today. An autonomous data platform controls and optimizes the big data infrastructure. According to the most contemporary Shopping Index of Salesforce, digital commerce grew at a rate of 13% year-over-year in Q4 2018, and projected retail e-commerce sales exceeding USD 4 trillion through 2020. The US Census Bureau reported that 87% of the US customers began their hunt in digital channels in 2019, up from 71% the previous year. This calls for enhanced use of big data services for the cloud.

– Owing to the advantages the technology grants, cloud computing is witnessing an accelerated development in its adoption. According to Forbes, the market for cloud computing will increase to USD 160 billion by 2020, achieving a growth rate of 19%. Cloud-based deployment anticipated to have meaningful growth during the forecast period. Enhanced collaboration, Scalability, and cost-effectiveness offered by the cloud platform are expected to encourage the demand for cloud-based autonomous data platforms.

– The propagation of the Internet will feed this increase in the number of devices and autonomous data tool. The Internet happens to the principal reason for this growth in data. According to the Cisco VNI report, there will be about 4.8 billion internet subscribers in 2022, 60% of the global population. According to Cisco VNI Global IP Traffic Forecast, the other significant factor for the increase in consumption of data will be the rise in global average Wi-Fi speeds that are exacted to more than double in Asia-Pacific in 2022 as compared to 2017.

– However, complicated analytical process, lack of skilled and trained professional, and problem associated with the maintaining sync between quality and safety acts as a restricting factor for this market growth. Moreover, growing popularity of cognitive computing technology and the increasing need for advanced analytics will provide adequate opportunities for the growth of the market.

Latest news and developments:

– June 2020 – Anaconda, Inc. provider of the leading Python data science platform and IBM Watson announced a new collaboration to help simplify enterprise adoption of AI open-source technologies. By working together, the two companies plan to help fuel innovation and address the AI and data science skills gap that many enterprises face. Anaconda Team Edition repository will be integrated with IBM Watson Studio on IBM Cloud Pak for Data, enabling organizations to better govern and speed the deployment of AI open-source technologies across any cloud.

– Feb 2020 – Oracle announced the availability of the Oracle Cloud Data Science Platform. At the core is Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Data Science, helping enterprises to collaboratively build, train, manage and deploy machine learning models to increase the success of data science projects, helping improve the effectiveness of data science teams with capabilities like shared projects, model catalogs, team security policies, reproducibility and auditability.

Inquire for Discount:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082593289/autonomous-data-platform-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026/discount?mode=A15.

Key Market Trends:

Retail Vertical is Expected to Register a Significant Growth

– With the growing use of the Internet, the retail vertical has become more customer-centric. Advancements in technologies have also made this vertical witness the accelerated changes in consumers behavior. Consequently, the autonomous data platform has become an essential part of the retail vertical, assisting retailers to attain improved customer loyalty in the highly competitive market. The platform helps retailers track customers shopping journeys in real-time, thus enabling retailers to understand and address their customers needs and requirements.

– Big data powers AI, and so it follows that AI would continue to find its way into the retail & consumer goods industry. Many big data companies globally claim to assist marketers, retailers, and eCommerce companies in managing their data so that it would allow them to personalize customer engagement, forecast inventory, and segment customers in the region.

– MapR Technologies is offering an Autonomous Data Platform, which helps retailers store, integrate, and analyze the wide variety of online and offline customer data e-commerce transactions, point of sale (POS) systems, clickstream data, email, social media, and call center records – all in one central repository. Walmart is experiencing a digital transformation. It is in the process of developing the world’s most extensive private cloud system, which is supposed to have the capacity to manage 2.5 petabytes of data every hour.

– According to IBM, 62% of retailers report that the use of Big Data is giving them a competitive advantage. It is expected that the industry will witness significant growth in the adoption of Big Data technology over the forecast period, thereby positively impacting the Autonomous Data Platform market’s growth.

– The retail sector needs a strong autonomous data platform to collect different data types, including structured and unstructured, from various sources in real-time. The significant challenges faced by this vertical include the demand for omnichannel experience and the tracking of consumers in real-time. As autonomous data platforms and services help efficiently address these challenges, their adoption by retailers is expected to increase in the coming years.

Browse the Full report description and TOC at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082593289/autonomous-data-platform-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026?mode=A15.

The key insights of the Autonomous Data Platform Market report:

The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Autonomous Data Platform market manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

The report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

The Autonomous Data Platform market report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2016-2021 market shares for key vendors.

The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The report estimates 2021-2026 market development trends of Autonomous Data Platform Market.

Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand and current market dynamics is also carried out

The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Autonomous Data Platform Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

Finally, Autonomous Data Platform Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and market development rate and figure and so on. Autonomous Data Platform industry report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

How we have factored the effect of Covid-19 in our report:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

ABOUT US:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides Global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Media Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com

irfan@marketinsightsreports.com