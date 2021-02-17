Automotive Suspension Market 2020 Growth Overview, Applications, Future Trend, Scope & Top Key Players FOX Factory, Inc., WABCO, Continental AG., Magneti Marelli S.p.A., Tenneco Inc., Sogefi SpA and TRW Automotive Holdings Corp and Others

The Automotive Suspension Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global automotive suspension market with detailed market segmentation by vehicle type, component, suspension type, system type, distributed channel and geography. The global automotive suspension market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Also, key automotive suspension market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years. Some of the key players influencing the market are KYB Corporation, Hendrickson USA, L.L.C., Gabriel India Limited, FOX Factory, Inc., WABCO, Continental AG., Magneti Marelli S.p.A., Tenneco Inc., Sogefi SpA and TRW Automotive Holdings Corp.

Rise in the production of vehicle, increasing demand for comfort & luxury, demand for good suspension system and increasing urbanization are some of the factors fueling the growth of automotive suspension. However, the factor hindering the growth of the market is high maintenance cost. Development of advanced suspension system for two wheeler and rise in demand for lightweight suspension is expected to boost the market over the forecasted period.

Automotive suspension system are important part of a vehicle which help in preventing damage to the vehicle components, for comfort driving and enables safety. Automotive suspension consist of spring, shock absorber and wishbones that help to filter all the forces between the body and the road. It also offers isolation to the vehicle from high-frequency vibration from tire excitation. Automotive suspension provides good ride and handling performance and also helps in ensuring that the vehicle responds positively to control forces produced by the tire at the time of braking and acceleration force.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Automotive Suspension Market Landscape Automotive Suspension Market – Key Market Dynamics Automotive Suspension Market – Global Market Analysis Automotive Suspension Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Product Type Automotive Suspension Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application Automotive Suspension Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Compound Automotive Suspension Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Automotive Suspension Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

