Automotive Polycarbonate Glazing Market to Reach ~US$ 4.5 Bn by 2027

According to a recently published study by Transparency Market Research (TMR), ~3.3 Mn square meters worth of automotive polycarbonate glazing was sold in 2018, and is projected to grow at a volume CAGR of ~11% during 2019-2027. This spurt in growth is highly attributable to the pursuit of automakers for lightweight materials to enhance the fuel efficiency of automotive vehicles. The lightweight feature of polycarbonate glazing material allows design freedom, which offers the desired space for innovation to automakers.

Since consumers resonate better with features over functions, automotive sunroofs are gradually being a viable proposition in vehicles. Since the glass used for sunroofs, windshields, and other parts of an automotive are highly susceptible to damage during a road mishap, numerous vehicle safety protocols require automakers to incorporate only tampered glass, laminated glass, and glass plastic. However, to ensure complete safety, automakers are evincing high reliance on automotive polycarbonate glazing as a replacement to traditional glass, which is likely to create sustainable growth opportunities for the industry.

North America to Gain Attractiveness in Automotive Polycarbonate Glazing Market

In 2015, Europe scrapped the illegal status of polycarbonates and encouraged its use in the automotive sector. This offered a huge momentum to the adoption of automotive polycarbonate glazing for the manufacturing of windscreens. In 2019, Europe will account for ~29% of the market share, while Asia Pacific will retain its traditional lead with a market share of ~41%. Asia Pacific’s lead in the industry is attributable to the high concentration of OEMs such as Honda, Tata, Suzuki, Toyota, Hyundai, and SAIC.

Apart from the high-value growth of the Asia Pacific market, North America holds a mine of potential for the automotive polycarbonate glazing market. The quest for safety and convenience is leading to an underway shift towards the incorporation of polycarbonates in automotive, away from glass, which will upkeep the attractiveness of the region during the forecast period.