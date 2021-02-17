Automotive NFC Market To Witness Heightened CAGR of +30%million by 2028 with ST Microelectronics, Samsung Corporation, Polaric, SONY Corporation, FeliCa, NXP Semiconductors, Broadcom Communications, Smartrac N.V., Alpine Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corporation 

Global Automotive NFC market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of +30% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

The usage of NFC in contactless payments has gained rapid prominence in the last few years. Similarly, the benefits of this technology are also being realized in the automotive field for enhanced in-vehicle user experience. The NFC in automobiles simplifies the pairing of device with the car just on a single tap and within few seconds. It can be then utilized by passengers or driver of the car to customize the in-vehicle environment such as air condition, music system, radio controls etc. as per his/her needs. NFC is anticipated to be of great use in the emergence of emerging concepts such as car sharing, car rental, and corporate fleet management.

This Automotive NFC Market Report covers the manufacturers’ data, including: shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.

Top Leading Vendors of Automotive NFC Market:-

ST Microelectronics

Samsung Corporation

Polaric

SONY Corporation

FeliCa

NXP Semiconductors

Broadcom Communications

Smartrac N.V.

Alpine Electronics Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

The 212 Kbit/S NFC tags have been extensively used in various mid-range and high-end automotive as they provide optimum data transmission speeds to automotive electronic components. The companies are focusing on increasing the memory capacity of 212 Kbit/S NFC tags, which has enabled the creation of a wide range of 212 NFC devices with its inbuilt memory ranging from 96 Kbytes to 1 Mbyte. These products provide read access control and write access control functionalities to prevent any unauthorized access emanating through external sources. The 212 Kbit/S devices are gradually losing their market share to 424 Kbit/S NFC tags as they are offering higher data transmission rates.

Key Benefits:

This report provides a detailed study of Automotive NFC Market trends and forecast from 2021 to 2028, which assist to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

In-depth coverage of the global market that includes drivers, restraints, and opportunities, helps professionals to understand the market behavior in a better way.

This study further includes market share analysis in terms of type and applications.

Detailed study of the strategies of key leaders, partnerships, and acquisitions in the market is provided.

Five Forces analysis examines the competitive structure of the market and assists strategists in better decision-making.

Automotive NFC Market – Global Analysis to 2028 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/ position of top 5 key vendors.

Table of Content:-

Chapter 1 Global Automotive NFC Market Overview

Chapter 2 Market Data Analysis

Chapter 3 Market Technical Data Analysis

Chapter 4 Market Government Policy and News

Chapter 5 Market Productions Supply Sales Demand Market Status and Forecast

Chapter 6 Global Market Manufacturing Process and Cost Structure

Chapter 7 Global Automotive NFC Market Key Manufacturers

Chapter 8 Up and Down Stream Industry Analysis

Chapter 9 Marketing Strategy – Market y Analysis

Chapter 10 Market Development Trend Analysis

Chapter 11 Global Automotive NFC Market New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis

