Automotive Data Logger Market Growth Analysis 2021, Promising Opportunities and Forecasts Report till 2026

The Global Automotive Data Logger Market Research Report Forecast 2021 – 2026 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Automotive Data Logger market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period. The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehend Automotive Data Logger data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The Global Automotive Data Logger Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period, from USD 3.4 billion in 2020 to USD 4.7 billion by 2025.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Automotive Data Logger Market: Robert Bosch, Delphi, Vector Informatik, Continental, Harman International Industries, Racelogic, National Instruments, TTTech Computertechnik, Xilinx, Intrepid Control Systems, Dewesoft D.O.O., HEM Data, Danlaw Technologies, MEN Micro, Ipetronik, Madgetech, Influx Technology, NSM Solutions, myCarma, Transtron, and Others.

Industry News:

In September 2019, Racelogic introduced VBOX Touch—the highly flexible, enhanced accuracy GNSS data loggers—using the latest technology available. The powerful hardware can be used in many types of diverse automotive tests such as acceleration, braking, speed verification, tire temperature monitoring, lap-timing, and durability, to name a few. The VBOX Touch comes preloaded with sophisticated performance applications that cover many common use cases, and other applications can be downloaded free of charge from Racelogic’s online library. Racelogic can also write custom scripts based on your own requirements. The VBOX Touch has a daylight readable color touchscreen, 10Hz GNSS engine, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, twin CAN ports, serial port, digital input, and four multi-color LEDs.

In March 2019, Vector Informatik launched Indigo 6, which features developing and testing diagnostic sequences for Microsoft Visual Studio. The advantages of this are comfortable editing, easy testing of diagnostic sequences, and best debugging support.

In May 2018, National Instruments launched FlexLogger—a configuration-based data-logging software for validation tests. With intuitive workflows and integrated data management, FlexLogger helps automotive test departments quickly capture accurate, well-documented data to verify system functionality in real-world conditions and comply with strict government regulations.

This report segments the Global Automotive Data Logger Market on the basis of Types are:

SD Card

USB

Wireless

On the basis of Application, the Global Automotive Data Logger Market is segmented into:

OBD

ADAS & Safety

Fleet Management

Automotive Insurance

Top Line Market Forecast:

Both Regional and Global sectors are included in the Outlook, with special breakouts for the NAM, European, MENA, and Asia-Pacific regions. The data covered is from 2015 to 2019 historically and from 2020 to 2026 forecast, it also includes the impact of Covid-19 both on the short- and long-term prospects of the industry.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Finally, the Automotive Data Logger Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and market development rate and figure and so on. Automotive Data Logger industry report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

